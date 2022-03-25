Zhang Zhenhuan's 2-year-old son 'mans' up to protect mummy in adorable video

There are only two words to describe Zhang Zhenhuan's son Miro — simply adorable.

The 38-year-old former Mediacorp actor — who goes by the name Zhenxuan now — uploaded to Instagram a cute video of his son interacting with his wife Sally Pan on March 22.

In the video, the two-year-old, drinking from a small bottle, mentioned that he was scared of the spider that had settled itself on his slide.

However, when Mummy asked who would protect her if he was also afraid of the spider, Miro looked away for a few seconds, seemingly deep in thought, before replying bravely: "Not scared!"

"So you're not scared. Can you protect mummy?" Sally asked.

"I'm a man," the little boy said confidently.

Netizens cooed at his display of bravery in his effort to protect his mother. One called him "mama's hero" while local singer Kit Chan also commented: "So cute!"

Pan also joked in the comments section: "Someone is fighting with you (Zhenhuan) to be my protector."

