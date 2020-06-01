Zhang Ziyi delivers a healthy baby boy

Is it a boy? Is it a girl?

The million-dollar question surrounding Zhang Ziyi's second pregnancy has finally gotten an answer after she announces the birth of her second child in a Weibo post last Friday (Jan 3).

"On Jan 1, 2020, my life has one more 'him'!" Ziyi penned.

"On Jan 1, 2020, my life has one more 'him'! From now onwards, our world is blessed with another happy worry! This is heaven's most beautiful new year gift, thankful! The new year is great! Wishing everyone a happy new year!" PHOTO: Weibo/ZhangZiyi

Her husband Wang Feng was beside himself with glee.

The 48-year-old Chinese rock singer has always longed for a son, especially since he already has three girls: four-year-old Xing Xing with Ziyi, 14-year-old Apple with an ex-girlfriend, and a seven-year-old daughter from his ex wife, reported 8days.

He wasted no time in expressing his joy on Weibo, just 10 minutes after Ziyi's post.

PHOTO: Weibo/WangFeng

"Standing next to my wife for the second time, holding her hand tightly and welcoming the baby allowed me to once again feel a mother's greatness," Wang Feng wrote. "Thank you my wife, thank you for bringing our family a super healthy, loud 3. 6kg chubby son on the first day of 2020."

PHOTO: Weibo/ZhangZiyi

Wang Feng also added that both mother and child are doing well, and wished everyone a happy new year.