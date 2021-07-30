Zhao Liying and Feng Shaofeng's divorce reportedly caused by his mum

Chinese actress Zhao Liying and actor Feng Shaofeng announced their divorce earlier in April after almost three years of marriage.

While the former couple has maintained that their split was "amicable," there seems to be more behind their divorce.

It's been reported by Chinese media that one of the reasons for Zhao Liying and Feng Shaofeng's divorce was the actor's mum interfering with their marriage.

According to 8days, there are claims that it was Zhao Liying who initiated the divorce. The actress apparently could "no longer stand to be a part of the Feng family."

As per reports Shaofeng's mother allegedly also asked Liying to retire from showbiz so that they could have two more kids.

Seeing as Zhao Liying is very much one of the most popular stars, she may not have had any plans of quitting. She's even been dubbed as the 'Queen of TV' with many of her dramas reaching a whopping 180 billion online streams combined.

Despite this, Shaofeng's mum reportedly kept pushing the former couple for more grandchildren. This caused a rift between the two in-laws as Liying believed the decision of having more kids should only be between her and her husband.

The disagreement between the two ladies also led to problems between the couple as Shaofeng allegedly could not stand up to his mum.

Eventually, the two decided to just split up.

The former couple maintained their divorce is "amicable"

PHOTO: Weibo

There were a lot of speculations and conspiracy theories as to why Feng Shaofeng and Zhao Liying split up three months ago.

But the former couple immediately shot these rumours down and said they simply drifted apart. They have also said they just didn't spend enough time together when they were married.

Shaofeng and Liying got married in October 2018, and the actress was seen with a baby bump a month later. The Chinese stars have a two-year-old son and share custody of him.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.