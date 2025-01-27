Zhao Lusi seen with walking stick in 1st public appearance since revealing depression

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi recently left fans in tears at her first public appearance since revealing her depression.

In December 2024, photos of the 26-year-old in a wheelchair at the accident and emergency (A&E) department of a hospital circulated online and sparked public concern.

In a Weibo post on Jan 1, she revealed she has been suffering from depression since 2019, but didn't seek help for it until recently.

She's now opened up on her condition, telling Global Times in a report published on Jan 24 that she suffered neurological damage from dissociative disorders linked to depression.

The following day, Lusi attended an event for the beverage brand Viee in Chengdu, China, where she detailed the state of her health.

In some videos taken by attendees, she could be seen walking with a cane and interacting with fans.

"I experienced symptoms of paralysis and loss of speech. It was really hard to face myself at that time, but I'm so grateful to be like this right now," she said at the event, adding that she wanted to show everyone the progress she's made in her recovery before the Chinese New Year holiday season.

"My heart is truly aching seeing how so many of you are crying today. Although I'm not at my best, what I want to show my fans is, 'I've recovered pretty well, haven't I? So I hope everyone can take this illness seriously and not delay treatment until it gets so severe.'"

Viee also announced they have established a foundation committed to help people aged 15 to 35 with their mental health.

Lusi added: "I realised there are many people like me so I really want to do something for them. I feel that I'm fortunate because I'm a celebrity and received a lot from all aspects."

"I hope that all of you will feel encouraged. I will continue to help those who need it."

In a separate interview with Chengdu publication Hong Xing (transliteration), Lusi said she's realised after her recent health scare that the person she needs to love the most is herself.

"In the past, I thought it was very important to be someone who gets along with others. 'Just bear with it.' But after my recent illness, I created new boundaries for myself, a protective shield to better care for my emotions."

Lusi's studio took to Weibo on Jan 26 to post a heart-rending video compilation of her journey to recovery, captioning it: "She's growing up again with love's nourishment, bearing flowers of bravery."

The clip showed her from crying and struggling with basic motor functions such as walking and speaking, to slowly toddling on her own, conversing with her loved ones and holding a pair of chopsticks.

The five-minute video concluded on a hopeful note, showing Lusi at the Viee event where she told attendees: "l hope everyone will leave all their problems and negativity in 2024. Let's look forward to 2025."

Lusi gained attention after starring in The Romance of Tiger and Rose (2020).

She's best known for her roles in the 2022 dramas Who Rules the World and Love Like the Galaxy, as well as 2023's Hidden Love.

