Jackson Wang hospitalised for sudden chest pains, pauses Got7's new album promotions

It must have been puzzling for Got7 fans when Jackson Wang was missing on stage yesterday (Jan 26) at the music show SBS Inkigayo in the K-pop group's much anticipated comeback performance in three years.

Their questions were answered in a statement Got7 released on X the same day: "We would like to inform you about Jackson's absence from his schedule.

"Got7's Jackson was hospitalised today (Jan 26) due to sudden chest pains while preparing for the SBS Inkigayo stage, and is currently recovering while receiving treatment. After getting enough rest according to his specialists' opinion, he plans to continue promotions for [Got7's new album] Winter Heptagon.

"We apologise to fans for not being able to see Jackson on SBS Inkigayo stage today. We will do our best to ensure the artist's speedy recovery."

[NOTICE]



안녕하세요.

잭슨 스케줄 불참 관련 안내드립니다. pic.twitter.com/NeuTPnc1Pi — GOT7 (@GOT7Official) January 26, 2025

According to an update on X from the fan account Jackson Wang Global, the singer's management agency Team Wang reportedly said he is okay at the moment after doing a check-up and is recovering.

Jackson is okay at the moment, he did a checkup and is recovering now 🙏

- From TW — Jackson Wang Global (@JacksonWGlobal) January 26, 2025

Got7, which also includes Jinyoung, BamBam, Mark, Youngjae, Yugyeom and Jay B, released their new album Winter Heptagon on Jan 20 and Jackson, 30, also attended Paris Fashion Week last week.

The group will be holding two concerts in Seoul on Feb 1 and 2, their first full-group show since their world tour in 2019.

Hong-Kong born Jackson had just returned from his hiatus where he took a break from music. During that period, he attended brand events and launched a comic book and horror house attraction at Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights.

Prior to his debut with Got7 in 2014, he was a national fencer for Hong Kong. He is also the co-founder and creative director of Team Wang Design.

[[nid:713909]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.