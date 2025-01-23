Paris Fashion Week: Seventeen debuts new song; Jay Chou, Dylan Wang, Desmond Tan and more attend

It's cold in Paris but designers and celebs are heating things up at the Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 season.
Taking place between Jan 21 and 26, it showcases ready-to-wear garb, but also had Pharrell Williams going back to his roots — music production.
The Louis Vuitton men's creative director collaborated with K-pop boy band Seventeen on a new song Bad Influence, released as a backdrop to the clothes showcased on Jan 21.
Attendees at the LV Lovers show included Chinese actor Dylan Wang, BTS' J-Hope and English actor Idris Elba with his wife Sabrina.
Our very own Singaporean actor Desmond Tan also made an appearance, looking like a fashionable cowboy in his fringed leather jacket.
Upcoming shows include Rick Owens, Yohji Yamamoto and Dior Homme.
Taiwanese Mandopop king Jay Chou is slated to appear at the last. In a photo taken with Dior Men's Artistic Director Kim Jones, the 46-year-old was repping a jacket from the Dior and Kaws capsule collection.
