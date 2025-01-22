Guess who's back: Jackson Wang returns from hiatus, The Click Five reunite for Singapore concert, Angelababy's drama finally airs after Crazy Horse controversy

Jackson Wang returns from hiatus

Jackson Wang is officially back.

The 30-year-old Hong Kong-born K-pop idol had taken a break from music last year, only attending brand events as well as launching a comic book and the horror house attraction at Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights.

His group Got7 released an album Winter Heptagon on Jan 20 and Jackson took to Instagram yesterday (Jan 21) to announce his return.

"Been taking a year off for my mind, healing and seeking the real purpose of all this. I spent more time with family and realised a lot — what matters the most to me and why. I got to understand a lot about myself, even the sides that I was avoiding," he wrote.

He added it felt warm to gather with the Got7 members — Jinyoung, BamBam, Mark, Youngjae, Yugyeom and Jay B — after so long, as the group had last released music in 2022.

"A lot to share and unload in 2025. I'm officially back and working on a lot of stuff that I cherish… To everyone here that knows me, thanks for always being there for me. I hope for nothing but happiness for everyone here. May the 2025 version of yourself be the honest and pure you."

Jackson, formerly a Hong Kong national fencer, debuted with Got7 in 2014 and he's also the creative director of Team Wang Design, which he co-founded.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFFEk8wMqCY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The Click Five reunite

[embed]https://youtu.be/1350czEuKzg?si=5fLgHXwD5enk5HvA[/embed]

American pop-rock band The Click Five is making their return with a concert in Singapore on May 6 at the Capitol Theatre.

The band, which rose to fame in the 2000s with hits such as Jenny and Just The Girl, broke up in 2013 but has reunited for their tour across Southeast Asia from May 4 to 10.

The Click Five noted in an Instagram post that due to scheduling conflicts, only three members - Kyle Patrick, Joe Guese and Ethan Mentzer - will be returning while Ben Romans and Joey Zehr will not be available.

Lead singer Kyle, 38, who replaced Eric Dill in 2007 after the latter left the band, thanked fans in an Instagram post today (Jan 22).

"It's all thanks to you guys. The fans, you've kept on playing our songs through all these years. I truly didn't think we'd ever play a show again."

Kyle also spoke to AsiaOne in an interview last year where he talked about the band's popularity in Southeast Asia and his motorcycle accident in 2021.

[embed]https://youtu.be/vYS_XLgjXZE?si=dD3sX3yrGZRVvnyv[/embed]

Angelababy's drama finally airs after Crazy Horse controversy

Angelababy has also made her return to the spotlight with her new drama Everlasting Longing, which started airing in China on Jan 20 with five episodes released at one go.

Broadcasting of the drama was previously allegedly suspended due to the actress' Crazy Horse controversy in 2023.

Back then, the 35-year-old had reportedly faced a "soft ban" after attending the Crazy Horse Paris cabaret show, as the authorities deemed it to be an act of support for a pornographic event.

She was also suspended from using Chinese social media apps Weibo and Douyin for three months.

Angelababy has been gradually returning to the public eye since August last year.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1dNxE67auo[/embed]

