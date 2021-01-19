Zhang Zhenhuan on marrying old flame: She's the right one

When former Mediacorp actor Zhang Zhenhuan announced that his wife Sally Pan was pregnant, it was a surprise to many.

After all, Zhenhuan (who goes by Zhenxuan now) reportedly split up with Pan and they hadn't followed each other on social media since April 2019.

However, the Sichuan-born actor clarified things in a recent interview with Lianhe Wanbao and even said that she was the right person for him.

"Yes, we reconciled later," he said, adding that the couple split up multiple times after arguments but they always stayed in touch with each other. While he didn't deny that they broke up, he declined to share more details.

When they both reunited in China, they felt like they were right for each other. Zhenhuan, 36, explained: "We became more mature and felt like we had found the right person."

Now that he's a father to an adorable baby boy Miro (who turns one in March), Zhenhuan realised it's not easy being a dad just because he's good with children. He told the Chinese evening daily: "Before I got married, I used to think that I'd be an exceptional father because the kids all love me."

However, his wife is better at parenting than he is, although he joked that he's good at washing the milk bottles. Zhenhuan also said that he speaks English to his son as the couple value the bilingual education system.

Zhenhuan and his family are now living at his in-laws' place in the city of Wenzhou as it's not as cold as his hometown in Sichuan. He's also currently not working and taking care of Miro with his wife.

"I'm just being with my child and not doing anything," he said. However, he has had to plan his time around his son so when Miro is asleep, he's asleep too and vice-versa.

Zhenhuan also explained the significance of his son's English and Chinese names. His son is called Zhang Gaoming in Chinese, and the actor said that his wife really likes the Chinese character 'Gao', while 'Ming' came about after they went to a divination master for a reading.

As for Miro, it's supposed to sound like "mouse meat" in Chinese, but before you get grossed out, this is because Miro was born in the Year of the Rat and he was a chubby baby.

When asked what they feed Miro, Zhenhuan laughed and said: "It's genetics. I was fatter when I was young."

"A lot of people say he looks like me, but I think he looks more like his mum when he smiles," Zhenhuan said. However, he thinks his son has inherited his personality.

Zhenhuan added: "When you hear him cry, you know he's an impatient person. Like he wants what he wants immediately. He also takes a big bite every time he eats and has a hearty appetite."

