Zhou Xun and Archie Kao divorce, his new girlfriend is Singaporean?

They've been plagued with divorce rumours over the years, and they've turned out to be true after all.

Chinese actress Zhou Xun, 46, and Chinese-American actor Archie Kao, 51, have confirmed that they've divorced after six years of marriage.

Archie, through a friend, reportedly told Taiwan Apple Daily on Wednesday (Dec 23): "We haven't taken a photo together for many years, of course we are divorced. I thought everyone already knew, so I'm surprised by the amount of attention we received today."

Yesterday, the pair penned Weibo posts with the same phrase, "Wishing you well," suggesting that they've parted ways amicably.

PHOTO: Weibo

The announcement came shortly after a photo of Archie locking lips with another woman surfaced on Chinese social media this week.

Archie's unnamed new squeeze posted on Instagram snapshots of them kissing, along with a handwritten love letter in English.

"My dear, wishing you good luck on your journey. Make the most of every day. I shall be waiting for you with a heart filled with passion. This world might have millions of roses, but you're my one and only rose. I love you," the note read.

She even tagged him on the posts. Zealous netizens who combed through her account said they found clues that suggested the woman is a Singaporean flight attendant. Her Instagram account was soon made private after.

Archie Kao and his girlfriend. PHOTO: Instagram

But before you jump to the conclusion that there's cheating involved, Archie has reportedly gotten Zhou Xun's blessings for going public with his new relationship, said a popular Weibo entertainment blog after receiving information from "industry insiders".

He reportedly also intends to wed his girlfriend who is supposedly pregnant.

Since they got hitched in 2014, Archie and Zhou Xun were rarely spotted together in public and had little interaction with each other on social media from 2017.

Other signs of relationship troubles also emerged, with him deleting all his photos with her on his Instagram account this year.

lamminlee@asiaone.com