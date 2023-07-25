Zhu Houren doesn't worry about an empty nest as actor son Joel Choo prepares to move out after marriage

Even as his sons get married and move out, an empty nest is not a concern for Zhu Houren and his wife.

AsiaOne recently spoke to the 68-year-old veteran actor at the roadshow for the new dialect drama Whatever Will Be, Will Be, held at Toa Payoh HDB Hub.

His younger son, actor Joel Choo, posted last month about his upcoming wedding in December. The 29-year-old proposed to his fiancee last December after a decade of courtship.

Houren's older son, independent director Jonathan, has been married for years, and moved out once he tied the knot. Houren said Joel would be doing the same.

However, Houren and his wife Vera Hanitijo are not worried about empty nest syndrome.

"My house is like the United Nations. My relatives visit me often, they come from Australia, Indonesia and Hong Kong et cetera," he said. "Jonathan also visits me every week. He and his wife visit me on Saturday, and then visit my in-laws on Sunday. The whole weekend is for family."

The practice has its roots in his side of the family.

Houren's younger brother used to visit his in-laws with his wife every week and he did so consistently for 40 years. Houren didn't have to do so as his in-laws were living together with him. He encouraged his sons to continue this tradition.

That's not the end of their wholesome family experiences. His wife and he also seemed to have had an easy time vetting future daughter-in-laws.

"Our sons' first girlfriends also happened to become their wives in the end. Not like some of my friends, who keep getting disappointed because their children change partners after a few months," he said.

"My son's girlfriends were mature and considerate when they visited us... It felt almost like they were already our daughters-in-laws when they first met us!"

He humbly denies all credit for the successful relationships of his children, however. If any, he gives all credit to his wife, who is "stricter with the kids".

'I believe more in role-modelling'

In Whatever Will Be Will Be, Houren plays Liu Dafu, a patriarch who receives three lottery tickets one day and splits them among his three children. By a stroke of luck, one of them becomes the winning ticket and what ensues is a scheme plotted by Bishan (Chen Hanwei) and his wife Zheng Huiyao (Kym Ng) to usurp the jackpot for themselves.

As Dafu's children fall out with one another because of greed, Bishan's brother Biran (Richie Koh) reminds them of the importance of family.

On the issue of asset distribution, Houren feels that problems will exist only if the relationships between family members are not strong.

Thankfully, his sons get along well and are supportive of each other.

He explained: "I remember there was this time Jonathan was making a film and he needed someone to act in it and make some music, and Joel offered his help readily."

Joel studied Music and Audio Technology in Singapore Polytechnic and is in an alternative rock band Maxime with his poly friends.

As for his parenting style, Houren said he is rather hands-off in general, and does not believe in giving direct advice to his children at all.

"I believe more in role-modelling. I call home whenever I am going to be home late, and my children do the same thing. I didn't have to make them do so."

'It's just better not to touch it'

Houren admitted he has not gambled for more than a decade now. The main reason is to keep a clear distance from whatever is detrimental to his well-being, adding there is "no in-between for some things, so it's just better not to touch it".

"Many people can play mahjong all day and night… Gambling can be addictive but I also feel that for old people, it can be good for keeping their minds active, if they do it without money," Houren said.

"I once visited an elderly daycare activity centre, and they were so serious about their poker game even though they weren't using money. I think they were competitive and cared about winning.

"I touched one of their tokens and I could see from their reaction that it really mattered to them — more so than any other activity!"

The new dialect drama series Whatever Will Be, Will Be is currently showing every Friday on Channel 8 at 11.30am. It also streams on demand for free on meWATCH.

