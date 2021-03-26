Zhu Houren meets ex-TV idol Madeline Chu: Which former celebs can you also follow on Instagram?

Although local veteran actor Zhu Houren didn't tag her in the photo, many of his followers would still have recognised the doe-eyed woman next to him.

"We meet again after 26 years since 1995. Her eyes are still beautiful and mesmerising. Do you remember her?" Houren, 66, wrote in an Instagram post uploaded yesterday (March 25).

He also hashtagged the post with three old Channel 8 dramas Good Morning, Sir! (1989), Mystery (1988), and The Great Conspiracy (1992), hinting at the shows that the mystery woman acted in.

Even though the woman is wearing a mask in the photo, fans and local celebs such as Chen Xiuhuan, Florence Tan, and Priscelia Chan immediately recognised former actress Madeline Chu and said they were delighted to see her again.

One follower also commented that Madeline — one of the biggest idols on local TV back in the day — played one of Houren's students in the beloved drama Good Morning, Sir!.

While the 51-year-old stayed out of the limelight after she retired from showbiz in the mid-1990s, she appears to be active on social media. However, her Instagram account is set to private and she has accepted only 25 followers.

Nevertheless, there are other local former celebs whose Instagram accounts are public, if you're keen to catch up on how they've been.

