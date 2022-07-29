Zoe Tay tests positive for Covid-19 after attending Kim Lim's birthday party, Joanna Theng's wedding

SINGAPORE - Actress Zoe Tay has tested positive for Covid-19, she revealed on Instagram Stories on Wednesday (July 27).

Showing herself holding a rapid test with two lines and shaking her head, she also added a sticker with the words "Quarantine Mode On".

According to the 54-year-old's Instagram posts, she had in recent days attended two large gatherings.

On Sunday, she was at socialite-heiress Kim Lim's birthday extravaganza, a joint celebration for Lim, 31, and her son Kyden, five.

Among the 250 guests at the Sentosa bash were social media personalities such as Xiaxue and Jianhao Tan, as well as actresses Hong Huifang, Aileen Tan and former actress Cassandra See.

Zoe Tay with heiress Kim Lim. PHOTO: Facebook/Zoe Tay

There were also celebrities from Thailand, Indonesia and Hong Kong at the party.

Last Friday, Tay also attended the wedding dinner of social media personality Joanna Theng. The daughter of prominent ophthalmologist Julian Theng, she had appeared in Mediacorp dramas as a teen.

Zoe Tay and other celebrities at the wedding dinner on July 23, 2022. PHOTO: Instagram/Zoe Tay

The star-studded guest list included celebrity couples Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, Pan Lingling and Huang Shinan, Chen Liping and Rayson Tan, as well as actresses Rebecca Lim and Huang Biren.

Despite testing positive, Tay appeared to be in good spirits and has been updating her Instagram Stories. Among other updates, she shared a warning about someone impersonating her in an online scam and also relayed her thanks to those who had sent her gifts and wished her a speedy recovery.

