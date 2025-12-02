Zoe Tay’s stepmother dies aged 88

Zoe Tay's stepmother Wong Pong Chin has died at the age of 88.

The 57-year-old local actress revealed in an Instagram post yesterday (Dec 1): "She never spoke about her love verbally but showed them in every little detail of daily life. Throughout her life, she used her kindness and taught me to treat the world with gentleness. Mummy, rest in peace.

"The longing is silent, yet it surges forth day by day."

The Straits Times reported in 2020 that Zoe's biological mother died in an accident when she was three and her father married Wong later.

Zoe told the English daily in an interview in 2017 that she and her siblings respected their stepmother a lot because of her love for their family and there is "no difference" to her that Wong is not her biological mother.

When Wong turned 88 this June, Zoe made an Instagram post wishing her a happy birthday and posted photos of her family celebrating the occasion by presenting her with two cakes.

She wrote in her post then: "I'm lucky to have met you. Thank you for everything you've done. Love you, mummy. I wish you boundless happiness and longevity."

In her latest Instagram Stories, Zoe posted photos of the condolence flowers she received, including from Mediacorp, Mark Lee's King Kong Media and local actor Desmond Tan, and thanked everyone for their concern.

She wrote in one of the Stories: "Thank you for attending [the wake] and for your support during this difficult time. Your presence at the funeral brought us great comfort. It meant the world to us that you were there to celebrate her life."

Many local celebrities also posted their condolences in the comments section of her post, including Sharon Au, Pan Lingling, Yvonne Lim, Priscelia Chan, Rebecca Lim, Aileen Tan, Xiang Yun, Chew Chor Meng, Jesseca Liu, Zhang Zetong, Lin Meijiao, Kit Chan, Apple Hong, Ben Yeo, Sora Ma, Jeffrey Xu, Sheila Sim, Patricia Mok, Kym Ng, Paige Chua, Guo Liang, Zhu Houren, Chen Hanwei and Yao Wenlong.

Sharon wrote: "Mum used her love to light up the world for you. Although she's gone now, that light won't disappear. It will stay in your heart, in every warmth moment of your memory, continuing to accompany and protect you. May auntie rest in peace and may you be surrounded by love."

In a video uploaded to Instagram in September 2022 for the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and Dementia Singapore, Zoe revealed that Wong was diagnosed with dementia when she was in her 70s.

In an interview with AsiaOne that year for the Mediacorp drama Dark Angel, Zoe also shared how she spent time with her mother.

"After I finish filming, I spend most of my time at home and accompany my mother. Sometimes, my mother acts like she hasn't seen me in months!" Zoe said then.

Occasionally, she would sit beside her mother and watch TV together with her.

"I can feel that she's happy because she knows I'm at home accompanying her, because all the kids have already grown up [and left home]," Zoe added.

"I would buy food back and eat with her after I come back from exercise — I can feel that she's happy with my presence."

