Burger & Lobster Singapore to open May 23, lobster rolls start at $40

Jewel Changi Airport has been opened for a little over a month and those who have yet to flock to Singapore's new icon will have another store's opening to look forward to.

Famed for their namesake, the opening date for Burger & Lobster's first outpost in Singapore has been announced -- May 23.

As for the menu, fans of the highly anticipated London-born restaurant can expect a Singapore twist, available exclusively at Jewel.

Marrying the restaurant's signature fresh lobster with the all-time favourite spicy sambal sauce is the Sambal Glazed Lobster priced at $65++.

Prefer something a little more basic?

The famed Original Roll, lobster meat enveloped in a buttery, toasted brioche roll, will be available for $40++.

Generous chunks of succulent lobster meat encased within a soft buttered brioche roll ($40++). Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Going carb-free? The Original Lobster, priced at a hefty $65++, will feature fresh live lobsters flown in from Nova Scotia, Canada.

Last, but certainly not least, is The Mayfair ($25++), which comprises a juicy 170g grilled Nebraskan beef patty finished with house-made pickles, onions and a secret B&L burger sauce.

Anyone heading down to check them lobsters out?

