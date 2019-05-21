Careers

Burger & Lobster Singapore to open May 23, lobster rolls start at $40

Burger & Lobster Singapore to open May 23, lobster rolls start at $40
The OG lobster roll priced at $40++.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee
Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne
May 21, 2019

Jewel Changi Airport has been opened for a little over a month and those who have yet to flock to Singapore's new icon will have another store's opening to look forward to.

Famed for their namesake, the opening date for Burger & Lobster's first outpost in Singapore has been announced -- May 23.

As for the menu, fans of the highly anticipated London-born restaurant can expect a Singapore twist, available exclusively at Jewel.

Marrying the restaurant's signature fresh lobster with the all-time favourite spicy sambal sauce is the Sambal Glazed Lobster priced at $65++.

READ ALSOHere's how you can spend 24 hours at Jewel Changi Airport

Prefer something a little more basic?

The famed Original Roll, lobster meat enveloped in a buttery, toasted brioche roll, will be available for $40++.

Generous chunks of succulent lobster meat encased within a soft buttered brioche roll ($40++). Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Going carb-free? The Original Lobster, priced at a hefty $65++, will feature fresh live lobsters flown in from Nova Scotia, Canada.

Last, but certainly not least, is The Mayfair ($25++), which comprises a juicy 170g grilled Nebraskan beef patty finished with house-made pickles, onions and a secret B&L burger sauce.

Anyone heading down to check them lobsters out?

joeylee@asiaone.com 

More about

burger Changi Airport
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement