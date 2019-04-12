Joeyjios: Here's how you can spend 24 hours at Jewel Changi Airport

Changi Airport's sprawling new Jewel is home to over 280 retail and dining options spread out across a massive 10-storey building.

Not just another cookie-cutter mall, every brand there has upped their ante, promising an experience that cannot be mirrored anywhere else on the island.

Whether it's offering localised, Jewel-exclusive items on the menu (Starbucks), making a grand comeback (A&W) or being the biggest store in Southeast Asia (Nike), it's a mall unlike any other.

With so much to see, eat and do, we reckon that even 24 hours at Jewel won't be enough, and it seems like the folks at Changi Airport agree.

To maximise your Jewel experience, here's a 24-hour schedule of things you shouldn't miss, regardless of whichever time you choose to visit.

MORNING

Grab a morning cuppa joe at Starbucks' two-storey flagship store which has a menu and merch line unique to Jewel.

Top to bottom: Hainanese Chicken Rice Quinoa Salad ($11.90), Satay Chicken Ciabatta ($10.90). Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

While you're there, check out Singapore's only four-tap Nitro, which serves nitrogen-infused coffee and/or tea for non-caffeine enthusiasts.

Fun fact: The four-tap Nitro in Jewel's Starbucks in only the second in Asia. Photo: Credits

Location: Jewel Changi Airport #02-204, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Still hungry? Grab a bowl of Poke or two at the first Pink Fish store outside Norway.

Using only Norwegian salmon in their menu, Pink Fish dropped a surprise side dish for us that's not available even in their origin country of Norway -- salted-egg fish skin.

L-R: American Raw salad, Asian Burger, Salted-egg fish skin

Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

We managed to snap a few pics before our food arrived! Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Location: Jewel Changi Airport #B1-261/262, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Tummies satisfied? Good. At Jewel, size matters, and bigger is better.

While you're digesting, check out the largest Nike store in Southeast Asia and India, as well as the first Zara in the East (as told to me by an Eastie).

Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Location (Nike): Jewel Changi Airport #02-232/233, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Location (Zara): Jewel Changi Airport #B1-230/231/232/233/234, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

AFTERNOON

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard about the most hyped-about stores Jewel has to offer.

NYC's famed burger joint, Shake Shack, has landed in Singapore, and we understand why all our blessed friends who managed to taste it overseas went gaga when news broke that it was coming to town.

As being extra is the norm in Jewel, they've included a locally-inspired item in the menu as well as vegetarian-friendly options for all their herbivore fans.

Shroom burger ($10.80). Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Check out Le En's amazement at the Pandan Shake ($7.80).

Location: Jewel Changi Airport #02-256, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

The one thing all your friends rave about on trips to London, Jewel's Burger and Lobster is another first in Singapore, and one that you can finally taste for yourself without leaving the country.

Price TBC but estimated to be $35. Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Before you get too excited and head down though, take note that renovations for the store are still underway and business will only officially open in May 2019.

The place will officially open in May 2019. Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Location: Jewel Changi Airport #05-203, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Wanna catch em' all? Word of caution: you might want to do so after the hype over the world's first Pokemon Centre outside Japan has died down.

Also check out the Singapore-exclusive merch below:

L-R: Pikachu ($18) and Lapras with Pikachu ($24). Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Location: Jewel Changi Airport #04-201/202, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

NIGHT & THE WEE HOURS

You've gotta give it to the folks at Jewel -- they've brought an entire forest experience indoors AND air-conditioned it for visitors who would've otherwise wilt in our tropical heat.

Open daily round the clock, the highlight includes a 40-metre Rain Vortex, the world's tallest indoor waterfall that has a night show from 8.30pm to 12.30am at hourly intervals.

Fear not if you happen to drop by Jewel at an unearthly hour. There's a bevy of things to check out in the wee hours of the night.

For those with a serious case of the late night munchies, Five Spice is a food court operated by Food Junction that's open 24-hours daily.

Photo: AsiaOne/ Candice Cai

Location: Jewel Changi Airport #B2-238/239/240, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Wanna-be Pokemon trainers weren't the only ones in a long queue yesterday. After making an exit in 2003 and leaving us for 16 years, A&W is back with a 24-hour joint for us to relieve all our '90s memories.

The queue at A&W at Jewel Changi Airport was significant, with waiting times going up to more than an hour on the first day of public previews.

With a menu that includes bestsellers from outlets around the world, word is, waiting times went up to more than an hour on the first day of public previews.

Set prices listed include curly fries and root beer. Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

We'll definitely be back to try their Cream Cheese Chicken burger inspired from Okinawa's A&W.

Cream cheese burger, $7.90 a la carte, $10.90 for a meal. Photo: A&W Restaurants

Location: Jewel Changi Airport #B2-209, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Changi is not the world's best airport for nothing. In addition to 24-hour movie theatres in Terminals two and three, they've opened up one more in Jewel.

Looking to kill a few hours before a red-eye flight? Watching a movie there means two hours of time gone -- three if you decide to catch Avengers: End Game.

Photo: AsiaOne/ Candice Cai

Location: Jewel Changi Airport #B2-237, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Tired from exploring Jewel's 137,000 sqm space? Check into one of the 130 cabins at Yotelair to catch some Zs.

Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Opening promotional prices for the premium queen cabin (pictured above) start at $140++ for overnight stays and $80++ for day stays. Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Simply need a space to freshen up or rejuvenate yourself? For $20++ an hour, guests can make use of the 24-hour shower package which also provides access to the gym.

The gym was basic but you could still get a workout in with all the equipment available.

Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Location: Jewel Changi Airport #04-280, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Come June 2019, the 14,000 sqm canopy park (the size of 11 Olympic-size swimming pools) on the top floor of Jewel will be full opened.

Highlights include the Sky Nets, Canopy Mazes and Discovery Slides, suitable for both children and overgrown kids.

We're most excited about the Sky Nets (pictured)!

Photo: AsiaOne/ Candice Cai

Because Jewel's so huge, here's a map in case you get lost.

With Terminal five in the works, we can't wait to see how Changi Airport is going to outdo themselves again.

