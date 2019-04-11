First Look: We get a sneak preview of Jewel Changi Airport

The 40m Rain Vortex is the centrepiece of Jewel.

Jewel Changi Airport is open for business - and we managed to get in before the public!

From the lush five-storey Forest Valley and the world’s tallest indoor waterfall to Shake Shack and Shaw's IMAX cinema, our team on the ground is trying to cover everything for you.

Today marks the start of the ticketed public preview, with more than 90 per cent of Jewel's over 280 stores and eateries up and running.

The 10-storey lifestyle destination, with its distinctive dome-shaped facade, was designed by a team comprising architect Moshe Safdie, the man behind Marina Bay Sands.

Petal Garden.Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai

Other brands to look forward to include A&W, Pokemon Centre, Laderach, Pink Fish, Emack & Bolio's, Oysho and the largest Nike store in Southeast Asia.

Jewel is connected to Terminal 1 via the latter's arrival hall and to Terminals 2 and 3 via air-conditioned walkways.

Travellers will also be served by an early check-in lounge for 26 airlines and a baggage storage.

Jewel officially opens next Wednesday (April 17).

At the Canopy Park, play attractions such as the Sky Nets, Hedge Maze, Mirror Maze and Discovery Slides will open on June 10.

Rain Vortex.Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai

Rain Vortex.Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai



Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai

Sky Nets.Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai

Topiary art at Topiary Walk.Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai

Topiary art at Topiary Walk.Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai



Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai



Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai



Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai



Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai



Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai

Five Spice food court by Food Junction.Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai



Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai



Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai

A room in Yotelair hotel, which can be used for short layovers.Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai

