1 in 5 Singaporeans finds hawker centres to be unacceptable location for a first date, study finds

Picking a location for a first date can be nerve-racking.

Especially when nobody really knows the socially accepted standard of an "ideal" location.

In February, a woman received backlash after she criticised a man for suggesting Lau Pa Sat for their first date.

And it seems like she isn't the only Singaporean to have a non-negotiable policy when it comes to first date locations.

A survey from online dating app Bumble revealed that one in five Singaporeans (21 per cent) finds hawker centres to be an unacceptable location for a first date.

The study was done in June among 1,000 Singaporeans aged 18 to 43.

Not an ideal first date location

In comparison to other age groups, the belief that hawker centres should not be a first date location is more entrenched among Gen Zs (23 per cent).

Younger millennials aged 27 to 34 (20 per cent) and older millennials aged 35 to 47 years old (18 per cent) seem less particular about heading to a hawker centre for a first date.

Despite this difference amongst the age groups though, there is a consensus among most (89 per cent) Singaporeans that they are willing to go on dates at hawker centres.

In a heteronormative dating setting, gender expectations come into play as responses differ between men and women.

A higher percentage of women (24 per cent) admitted that the perception of a potential partner is affected negatively compared to men (nine per cent) if they suggest going to a hawker centre for a first date.

Men (25 per cent) are two and a half times more likely than women (10 per cent) to view their potential partner in a favourable light should they suggest a hawker centre as a first date location.

The data reveals that men seem to value practicality while women value effort put into dating, especially first dates.

The reasons behind why people avoid hawker centres for a date include the heat, noise, crowd and uncomfortableness. They also feel that the location may make the date seem unimportant.

On the other hand, those who do go to these places list affordability and convenience as the top reasons why.

An abundance of food choices and quality of food were also listed as reasons why people chose hawker centres as dating spots.

Spice up those food dates

More than two in five (41 per cent) Singaporeans agree that food is important to create a sense of intimacy and connection with a potential partner.

So how does one enhance their food dates?

It might be best to avoid dishes that may not be "date-friendly". Things to consider include bad breath and dishes that make one sweat.

Part of creating a connection with someone else is to be intimate at the dinner table.

Sharing multiple dishes creates choice and can even provide opportunities to discuss food choices.

