'Total lack of class': Woman gets backlash for dissing man who chose Lau Pa Sat for first date

A woman received misogynistic comments after posting a video online to criticise a man for wanting to go to Lau Pa Sat for their first date.

Stomp contributors Dawn and Yuxian alerted Stomp to the video where the woman appeared with a towel around her hair, having just stepped out of the shower.

Dawn said: "While it is reasonable that she would prefer not to go to Lau Pa Sat for a first date, it is not right to mock the guy online when she could have suggested alternative locations instead."

In the video, which has since been removed, the woman said she was deciding what to wear when she received a text from her date.

"The guy told me that we're going to Lau Pa Sat. Seriously, why are men so terrible? I really don't get it," she said. "I don't know, man. I'm done. I'm so done with this."

The text at the bottom of the video read: "IT'S THE FIRST DATE. For the context: Lau Pa Sat is a hawker centre/food court. It's worse than fast food in my book. Dear Universe, stop sending me cheap and/or toxic men. Thanks."

The woman said: "Please try harder. The lack of effort is unbearable."

The video was shared on Reddit on Feb 2 with the question: "Is a first date at Lau Pa Sat socially acceptable?"

One Redditor commented: "Nothing wrong with Lau Pa Sat. Wouldn't be my first choice, but I mean, if you want a more casual experience, it's fine.

"It's just some women have all kinds of expectations and tastes. Some will be fine with Lau Pa Sat, some won't. Some women don't like nice restaurants as they feel it is too try-hard."

He added: "As a man, you just can't please everyone. No matter what you do, some women are going to complain about you. I find that video really shows a total lack of class."

Comments by other netizens elsewhere were less restrained.

One commented in a forum: "More and more princesses in SG. See this type of face, still want to 'hiam' (grumble) this 'hiam' that. Ask universe stop sending cheapo men, then she be prepared to stay on the shelf."

Another said: "Maybe it's a smart guy who uses the good ol' hawker centre trick to straight up eliminate the princesses and gold diggers, no need to waste time on filth."

Others made fun of the woman's appearance:

"This kind of face still can demand so much?"

"Not chio enough to complain in my books."

"She has the Lau Pat Sat face, not Odette."

"Her looks more suited for Old Airport hawker centre in my honest opinion."

"She's so ugly and probably flat-chested, so yeah she deserves the lack of effort."

