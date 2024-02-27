1 of 50 BMW 3.0 CSLs worldwide now on display at BMW Eurokars Experience Centre

The ultra-limited-edition BMW 3.0 CSL will be on display at BMW Eurokars Experience Centre Singapore for a month with an accompanying racing simulator set up where visitors can race to win attractive prizes.

The BMW 3.0 CSL is an homage to the original 1973 BMW 3.0 CSL and has been created with a focus on the BMW ethos of sheer driving pleasure and performance excellence. Just 50 examples were built worldwide and it was never meant to be sold in Singapore or the region save for one model (the unit on display) that has made its way to our shores.

The 3.0 CSL features a reworked interior and exterior with extensive use of handcrafted carbon fibre components to save 75kg compared to the M4 Competition. The CSL now has carbon fibre as its material of choice for the bonnet, roof, boot lid, front and rear bumpers, sideskirts, and doorcards. The brakes are also carbon-ceramic to further shed unsprung weight and increase braking performance.

The exterior design has been completely redesigned to pay tribute to the "Batmobile" nickname of the original 3.0 CSL with key features like the kidney grille and swept rear wing being the most distinctive. The new CSL also gets model-exclusive 20-inch and 21-inch lightweight forged alloy wheels finished in gold and wrapped in bespoke Michelin rubber.

The interior of the 3.0 CSL also makes good use of carbon fibre across the M Carbon full bucket seats, the centre tunnel, and carbon trim throughout the interior. As each vehicle is individually numbered, it emphasises the exclusivity factor of the 3.0 CSL, especially when combined with the shift knob featuring a special 50th-anniversary logo.

Each 3.0 CSL takes 10 days to be handbuilt in Bavaria, with up to six of those days spent painting the livery on the car. The "50" on the roof and the "M Power" logo on the rear spoiler are also cleverly designed using negative space and unpainted carbon fibre to give it its shape.

As part of the CSL's focus on performance, it's received a bump in power to 560hp, the most powerful straight-six ever made used in a road-going BMW M car. All that power is sent to the rear wheels only through a six-speed manual gearbox for heightened driving pleasure and an increased connection between car and driver.

BMW enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the 3.0 CSL will be on display at the BMW Eurokars Experience Centre at 11 Kung Chong Road from Feb 22 to March 18, 2024. There is also a racing simulator (open to the public) set up for visitors to record their fastest times, the fastest of whom will win an exclusive 1:18 scale BMW 3.0 CSL Miniature.

If you'd like to see the BMW 3.0 CSL for yourself, you can head down now to the BMW Eurokars Experience Centre!

This article was first published in Motorist.