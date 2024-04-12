For 1 day only: Texas Chicken giving out exclusive chicken cushions to celebrate 14th anniversary

Around this time last year, Texas Chicken marked its 13th anniversary in Singapore with an exclusive chicken bag giveaway.

So what's in store for its 14th birthday?

While there won't be a chicken bag this year, it seems like the fast food chain has something more cushy up its sleeve.

In a rather cryptic message on its social media platform on Thursday (April 11), it shared that it'll be offering customers the chance to redeem an exclusive freebie in light of its 14th birthday on April 17.

"New collectible freebie awaits, stay tuned!" the post caption read.

"This photo contains something you may find exciting," the in-photo caption teased further.

In the background of the photo sat, what looks like, a very fuzzy outline of a chicken-shaped cushion.

While Texas Chicken did not give further details in the post, a quick scroll through its Instagram Stories did shed light on what the freebie would be and how to redeem it.

They reposted a series of stories from Instagram user Natasha Tan, who already has her hands on the chicken cushion.

"If you want this chicken cushion, all you have to do is purchase a Day Meal for $29.90," she explained.

Two-piece Chicken, one Tender Wrap, one Classic Burger, three Mashed Potatoes, three Pepsi drinks and an exclusive freebie—sounds like a decent deal.

Do note that the redemption is limited to one per pax while stocks last.

Fowl frenzy

Last year's Texas Chicken bags had apparently caused quite a stir when they were released.

In April 2023, people swarmed Texas Chicken outlets for freebies and this took a toll on one employee, who had to inform diners that the free item was out of stock.

According to a TikTok video, one staff member was seen weeping outside the Texas Chicken Century Square outlet, as a passer-by comforted her.

A member of public told AsiaOne that the woman burst into tears after an uncle "nagged at her to honour the redemption" and requested she take down the names and phone numbers of those in the queue.

ALSO READ: McDonald's launches Yu-Gi-Oh! x Hello Kitty and Friends plushies with every Happy Meal

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.