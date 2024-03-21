McDonald's launches Yu-Gi-Oh! x Hello Kitty and Friends plushies with every Happy Meal

Here's a collaboration we never knew we needed.

Relive your childhood as Hello Kitty and Friends meet Yu-Gi-Oh! in McDonald's latest series of limited-edition merchandise.

The fast food chain launched plush toys inspired by these popular series on Thursday (March 21).

Two new plushies will be available every Thursday, 11am onwards, with every Happy Meal purchase.

This runs for five weeks, so you can collect a total of 10!

For this week, it's Hello Kitty Dark Magician and Cinnamoroll Blue Eyes White Dragon.

Kuromi Slifer The Sky Dragon and My Melody Dark Magician Girl make up the set for week two.

From April 18 to April 24, there's Chococat The Winged Dragon of Ra and Pochacco Time Wizard.

Based on the immediate online reaction, it seems like this set of Happy Meal toys could be a hit.

Netizens were frantically tagging their friends to inform them of this exciting news while others insisted they would be collecting all the toys.

"Lord have mercy on me, I'm going to get them all," one Instagram user commented.

Hello Kitty obsession

This isn't the first time that Hello Kitty has been part of a McDonald's limited-edition merchandise drop.

In February, the American fast food chain celebrated Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary by launching four sets of collectible plush toys.

It did not take long for the first set of plushies to be sold out island-wide as they had been snapped up by fans and scalpers alike.

There were multiple listings on online marketplace Carousell reselling the plushie set with prices ranging from $25 to $88.

For context, the Hello Kitty stuffed toys retail for $9.90 along with the purchase of an Extra Value Meal, Feast, two Value Meals or Family Meal in a single transaction

