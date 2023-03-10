You snooze, you lose: Woman shares how she obtained the exclusive McGriddles Patty Puffer Bag

You snooze, you lose.

That's the mantra when it comes to getting yourself one of those limited-edition items at McDonald's.

When the fast-food giant launched the McGriddles Patty Puffer Bag on Wednesday (March 8), TikTok user Kellwt knew she wanted to get her hands on it.

It was only available at the Canberra outlet at 7am the following day, so Kellwt had to make some adjustments that day — like waking up at 5.49am.

She ultimately managed to secure the bag and shared her experience on TikTok later that day. The TikTok post has since gone viral with 1.6 million views at the time of writing.

Waking up that early meant Kellwt arrived at her destination roughly 20 minutes before 7am.

Unsurprisingly, there was already a line of people snaking around the McDonald's outlet.

114, to be exact.

Not that it bothered Kellwt, who stared at her queue number "in disbelief".

In its announcement, McDonald's stated that the bag is valid for redemption to the first 200 customers who purchase two Breakfast McGriddles value meals.

While waiting in line, she decided to be productive and catch up on weekly university readings.

Deliberately queuing up for an exclusive item and studying at ungodly hours. What could be more Singaporean than that?

In between all that, she squeezed in some time to admire what the morning had to offer.

"It was fun watching the sunrise and the sky change," she said.

As more customers joined the queue in hopes of getting the bag, McDonald's staff began turning them away.

The wait wasn't actually too long, and Kellwt managed to place her breakfast order just before 7.30am.

She received the McGriddles Patty Puffer Bag not long after.

Was it worth it? That's up for debate.

In the comments section, netizens were grumbling as some expected an unboxing segment to her post, revealing the bag itself.

Other TikTok users didn't understand the hype and wondered if the bag was worth the hassle at all.

"Very anticlimactic. It’s legit a brown puffy bag," a netizen wrote.

A quick search on Carousell might provide the answer.

It would seem that there are those who queued for the bag in order to make a quick buck.

At the time of writing, there were six McGriddles Patty Puffer Bag listings, with prices ranging from $35 to $288.

In September last year, McDonald's launch of the Pikachu carrier brought about a similar outcome.

While the Pikachu carrier cost $12.90 with the purchase of selected meals, it was listed for much more on Carousell.

These Carousell users were expecting offers upwards of $100.

