McDonald's Pikachu carrier not sold out yet, but scalpers still trying to sell it on Carousell for up to $15,000

Limited-edition toys are back at McDonald's, with the Pikachu carrier officially launching today (Sept 8).

The only difference this time around is the relatively muted response from the public.

However, those who still got their hands on the toys continued the trend of listing them up at exorbitant prices.

Back in 2019, customers queued from midnight for hours, just to get their hands on the limited-edition Hello Kitty carrier.

https://www.tiktok.com/@asiaone/video/7140584381504081153?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7135660592895346178

But the queues at a number of McDonald's outlets earlier today were relatively short, and there was no hive of activity beyond the typical breakfast crowd before the 11am launch, reported The Straits Times

The first person in line at Jem told the local newspaper that she had been queuing since 9am and over an hour later, there was still no one else in line with her.

When AsiaOne visited the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park outlet at 4pm, the carrier was still in stock.

However, availability may vary depending on the location.

When AsiaOne headed down to the Jalan Bukit Merah outlet at about 12.30pm, we were told by an employee that it was sold out at that outlet.

Meanwhile, the Kallang Stadium outlet ran out of Pikachu carriers in under 20 minutes, according to one netizen.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Mcdsg

While it seems like the hype for McDonald's limited-edition toys may have fizzled out, a quick search on Carousell might suggest otherwise.

There were over 200 Pikachu carriers listed on Carousell at the time of writing, with prices ranging from $20 to $50.

The Pikachu carrier costs $12.90 with a purchase of selected meals.

If those two-digit prices on Carousell seem high, there were also some Carousell users attempting to sell their prized possession for exorbitant amounts of money.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Carousell

If you're a massive Pokemon fan who's keen on catching 'em all (collectibles included), get yourself a Pikachu carrier at $12.90 by purchasing an Extra Value Meal, two Value Meals or a Family Meal.

Besides the carrier, you'll also receive one Pokemon trading card and a play mat with a guide to the game too.

If the Pokemon carrier runs out of stock, Carousell is always an option.

Just know that some sellers are expecting offers of at least $100.

ALSO READ: McDonald's releasing Match Battle Pokemon trading card game from Sept 1

amierul@asiaone.com