$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week

PHOTO: Facebook/Don Don Donki
$1 SUSHI AT DON DON DONKI SUSHI BAR 

Don Don Donki has just opened a new outlet in JCube and it has an in-house sushi bar.

The sushis are made a la minute by sushi masters and each piece is going for only $1 a pop, with a minimum order of two pieces.

If you're feeling a little generous, try the salmon tamago sushi burger that will set you back about $5.50 per piece, along with other premium sushi.

Where: 2 Jurong East Central 1, Basement 1, #B1-51, Jurong East Central 1, Singapore 609731

1-FOR-1 TEN REN TEA

Treat yourself to a mid-day bubble tea at Ten Ren Tea as it is having a one-for-one promotion from now till Jan 8.

The drink promotion is available from 3pm to 5pm at all outlets. The drinks on offer are cha Workout, 913 King's Oolong Tea Latte & Camellia Green Tea, and both drinks must be of the same flavour.

$1 PER HOUR KTV AT MANEKINEKO

Manekineko is rolling out its $1 per hour KTV again, so here's your chance to sing your heart out.

The $1 promotion is available between 11am and 6pm on weekdays, not inclusive of weekend and public holidays. 

A minimum of three pax is required for each booking, and do note that an additional $5 will be added on for free-flow drinks and tidbits. For those who'd like to extend their singing session, it'll only be an additional $3 per pax per hour. 

KIDS WATCH MOVIES FOR FREE EVERY DAY AT GOLDEN VILLAGE TILL NOV 20

PHOTO: Golden Village

Not sure what to do with the kiddos after school or during the weekends? Bring them to the movies at Golden Village!

From now till Nov 20, kids get to watch movies for free with every two standard tickets bought at Golden Village cinemas every day (except on the eve of and on public holidays).

The tickets must be for the same movie and timing, and two adults and one child (below 12 years old) must be present at the point of purchase. The promotion is only available for walk-in purchases or at automated ticketing machines.

