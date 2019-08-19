$1 karaoke at Manekineko, 99-cent KFC Zinger burger & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

$1 KARAOKE AT MANEKINEKO FROM NOW UNTIL AUG 31

What better way to relieve stress than to belt out your favourite songs at a three-hour-long karaoke sesh.

For those who have missed Manekineko's $1 (on weekdays) and $2 (on weekends) per hour, per person promotion last month, it is extending the sweet deal till Aug 31.

The promotion is only available at its Scape outlet with a minimum of three people. An additional $4 per person is compulsory for a free flow of soft drinks, hot drinks and snacks.

You're allowed to bring in food and non-alcoholic drinks too. Time for a karaoke party!

Address: 2 Orchard Link #03-05, Singapore 237978

KFC ZINGER BURGER FOR ONLY $0.99

The KFC Zinger Burger is going for only $0.99 this August when you order online.

Simply apply the promotion code '99CENTSZINGER' before checking out your delivery order.

Here's the catch though, you'll have to spend a minimum of $15, so round up your colleagues to combine your lunch order to enjoy the promotion.

SUSHI DEALS FROM $2.20 AT SUSHIRO ON AUG 19

Japan's largest conveyor belt sushi chain is finally opening its doors at Tiong Bahru Plaza on Aug 19.

Fans of the sushi chain can enjoy the opening promotion, such as $2.20 for a piece of fatty tuna sushi and $4.80 for two pieces of sea urchin sushi.

We know how capable Singaporeans are at forming snaking queues for a good deal or new openings. You can skip the queue by downloading and making reservations on the Sushiro app.

Address: 302 Tiong Bahru Rd, #02-118, Singapore 168732

$1 THAI BOAT NOODLES AT TAMPINES

Here's a reason to travel to the east: Ratchada Thai Food is serving up boat noodles for $1 per bowl!

You can choose between tom yum or Thai herbal soup base, and six different variations of ingredients to add into your noodles including beef or chicken slices, beef or pork balls, and more.

It's not known when the $1 promotion will end, so you might want to head down soon to seize the deal.

Address: Kim San Leng, 138 Tampines st 11, Singapore 521138; Opening hours:

11am to 3pm, 5pm to 10pm (Daily)

$1 SUSHI AT SUSHI EXPRESS EVERY THURSDAY IN AUG

Gather the biggest eaters and come with a ferocious appetite when you dine at Sushi Express every Thursday in the month of August.

The Gather N’ Feast promotion offers sushi at $1.20 per plate when you eat 50 to 99 plates of sushi, and $1 for more than 100 plates.

A minimum of two people is needed to be eligible for this promotion, and a maximum of six people per receipt.

It's quite doable if you split 100 plates among six people. That works out to be about 16 plates per person to enjoy the $1 deal.

The promotion is valid at Whitesands Mall, Funan Mall and Fairprice Hub, from 2pm to 5pm.

FREE HALF-PINT BEER AT ICE COLD BEER FROM NOW TILL AUG 23

Celebrate Hotdog Week from now till Aug 23 at Ice Cold Beer and enjoy a free half-pint of Budweiser and other beers.

You'll have to purchase its signature nine-inch hotdog for only $8 to enjoy the promotion. Sounds like a yummy combination to wind down with after a day's work.

Address: 9 Emerald Hill Rd, Singapore 229293

