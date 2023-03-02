This $1 nasi lemak is so popular, it's sold out weeks ahead

A dollar for an order of nasi lemak, and a penny for your thoughts.

While nasi lemak isn't often attached to exorbitant prices, it'd be hard to find many food establishments selling this local favourite for just $1.

Given that Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 5.5 per cent in January 2023, food prices, in general, have been on the up lately.

Thankfully, there are still some hawkers selling reasonably-priced food.

True to its name, 1dollarnasilemak does just that. This husband-and-wife business operates only on weekends as the couple has full-time jobs.

On Feb 23, the business shared a 24-second TikTok video showcasing its menu.

https://www.tiktok.com/@1dollarnasilemak/video/7202897156645178626?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7191417687737763330

For $1, you'll get the basic nasi lemak — coconut rice, omelette, anchovies, peanuts and of course, sambal.

1dollarnasilemak also has a deluxe nasi lemak set with one chicken drumstick. That'll set you back $2.

A common question from customers is about the location of their stall.

The answer is there isn't any as 1dollarnasilemak is a home-based business.

Orders are taken via WhatsApp with a minimum order of 10 packets.

For islandwide delivery, it'll set you back $10. Alternatively, you can also choose to self-collect your orders in Woodlands on Sundays.

If you are keen to give their nasi lemak a try, don't hesitate to put in your order early as 1dollarnasilemak seem to have an ardent fanbase.

By the third week of February, 1dollarnasilemak was already sold out for the month.

March might be even more busy as the business introduced a new menu item, nasi lemak popcorn chicken ($2.50).

If you're keen on giving 1dollarnasilemak a try, drop them a Whatsapp message at 8836 6283.

ALSO READ: $1 nasi lemak despite rising costs: Toa Payoh stall refuses to increase price for 36 years

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.