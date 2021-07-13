10 affordable French restaurants for authentic and delicious cuisine

Think of French food in Singapore and you’ll likely think of fancy, established names such as Odette and Les Amis, two three- Michelin starred restaurants.

Said to be one of the greatest cuisines in the world, there’s really no need to break the bank to get authentic and delicious French fare here. To back up our claim, keep scrolling to find where to get affordable French food in Singapore. Craving French crepes and galettes instead? Click here for the 411.

1. Saveur

Saveur is likely to be the most wallet-friendly of the round-up here, so we do recommend making a reservation to not be disappointed. The Duck Confit is a fan favourite, as well as the ‘gram-worthy Saveur’s Pasta topped with Sakura Ebi and Truffle Oil.

Else, tuck into dishes ranging from Freshly Shucked Oysters, Bouillabaisse (seafood stew) to Roasted Free Range Chicken and Beef Bourguignon. Always have space for dessert? Luscious Crème Brûlée and Panna Cotta are among the desserts available.

5 Purvis St, #01-04, Singapore 188584

2. The French Stall

Besides Saveur, The French Stall is likely to be the other most budget-friendly French bistro. While The French Stall, opened by Chef Xavier le Hanaff of Brittany, is tucked in the quiet corner in Changi Village, the restaurant still pulls with its affordable, delicious food.

Found on the menu here are options such as Charcuterie Platter, Roast Lamb Leg, Grilled Beef Ribeye, Ratatouille and Baked Camembert.

5 Changi Village Rd, #01-2051, Singapore 500005

3. Merci Marcel

Merci Marcel is known for its affordable French dining that doesn’t skimp on taste. Since their inception, the group has expanded to three branches and French Fold, a bistro focused on savoury galettes and sweet crepes.

Merci Marcel has different menus for different times of the day, which includes dishes such as Duck Rillettes, Ravioles de Royans, Duck Parmentier and Pissaladière.

Merci Marcel has multiple locations in Singapore.

4. The French Ladle

Tucked within the Ulu Pandan regions lies the quaint family-owned restaurant The French Ladle that started back in 2012.

Here, you’ll find a host of classic dishes such as Duck Rillettes, Pan-seared Foie Gras, Garlic Butter Escargots, Spanish Pork Belly Confit, Red Wine Braised Beef Cheeks and Lamb Navarin. They have a modest selection of desserts too: Creme Caramel, Lemon Tart and Chocolate Tart.

2 Pandan Valley, #01-206 Pandan Valley Condominium Singapore 597626

5. Choupinette

Located just a short walk from Tan Kah Kee MRT Station, Choupinette has been a go-to location for brunch since 2002. They are especially known for the Eggs Benedict’s that features hollandaise sauce, one of five French mother sauces.

They also have Eggs Royal’s (with smoked salmon) and Egg’s Florentine’s (with spinach) Of course, Choupinette has other offerings too, such as Steak Frites, Pork Medallion and Chicken Fricassee.

607 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 269708

6. L’Entrecôte The Steak & Fries Bistro

Head to L’Entrecôte if a juicy well-seared steak and crispy golden fries sound like your jam. Served with the brand’s secret sauce and free-flow fries, the Trimmed Entrecôte Steak comes with a side of walnut salad for some balance.

Other dishes you can enjoy here include charcuterie and cheese platters, terrines, pâtés and desserts.

L’Entrecôte has multiple locations in Singapore.

7. Les Bouchons

Les Bouchons is another restaurant for steak frites – steak and fries. You’ll have three cuts to choose from, Extra Tender Angus Beef Filet, US Black Angus and Angus Prime Rib, and they each come with mixed salad and free-flow homemade french fries.

Other dishes found here include French Onion Soup, Burgundy Escargots with Garlic Butter, Brochette of Marinated Lamb and Beef Tartare.

60 Robertson Quay, #01-02 The Quayside, Singapore 238252 and 7 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069689

8. Gaston

Gaston pays homage to the warm familial environment of Burgundy with their range of comfort food. Favourites here include the starter Escargots de Bourgogne (snails cooked in wine), Oeufs en Meurette (poached eggs in red wine sauce, Beef Tartare and Beef Bourguignon.

Finally, don’t forget to order wine as Gaston carries close to 350 labels sourced directly from the vintners of France and more.

25 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089132

9. Café Gavroche

Café Gavroche is helmed by chef-owner Frédéric Colin who also owns Brasserie Gavroche right across the street. Start the meal with Melted Raclette Cheese with air-dried beef or Baked Camembert Cheese with bread before tucking into sandwiches like Croque-Monsieur and Croque-Madame.

For something more substantial, get the Guinea Fowl with Porcini Mushroom or Pork Cheek with Mustard Sauce. Lemon Tart, Apple Tart and Profiteroles and among the dessert options to round off the meal.

69 Tras St, Singapore 079008

10. Taratata Brasserie

Fine French dining doesn’t need to break the bank at Taratata Brasserie. The restaurant is helmed by chef-owner Bertrand Raguin from the Loire who has over 30 years of experience with various fine dining establishments around the world.

Get the three-course Set Lunch ($38++) once you’re there, where you can choose between four starters and four mains such as Baked Tomato Tart, Pan-Seared Foie Gras, Duck Confit and Pan-Roasted Pork Belly.

Rounding off the meal would be an Ice Grand Marnier Soufflé. They also have a three-course Set Dinner ($79++) and a la carte options.

35A Keong Saik Rd., Ground Floor, Singapore 089142

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.