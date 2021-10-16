10 aphrodisiac foods to keep the romance going

Food and romance have always been closely linked, so what you eat can be important for keeping the spark alive in your relationship.

Believed to have been derived from Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of sexual love and beauty, aphrodisiac foods are said to increase sexual potency and libido.

While some have unattractive side effects (garlic breath) and some are extremely exotic (powdered rhino horn), there are many other everyday foods that are said to also increase sexual desire, stamina and of course, performance.

Here are 10 common foods that you might want to try on your next date:

1. Oysters

PHOTO: Pexels

Oysters are brimming with zinc, the mineral needed for regulating testosterone and sperm production.

Plus, they contain dopamine, a chemical in the brain that increases desire. Best enjoyed freshly shucked and raw.

2. Avocado

PHOTO: Pexels

Did you know that the Aztec word for avocado is ahuacatl, which means testicle tree?

This sensuous pear shaped fruit has been around since the time of the Aztecs, revered for its high levels of vitamin E, folic acid, vitamin B9 (which provides the body with more energy) and vitamin B6 (which helps increase testosterone production).

According to history, Spanish Catholic priests even forbade the lustful fruit because it was so sexually arousing.

3. Honey

PHOTO: Pexels

Ever wondered where the word honeymoon originated from? It actually comes from mead, an alcoholic beverage made from honey that new couples drink to.

Made through the process of pollination, honey perfectly symbolises procreation in the bees and birds story, hence earning its well-deserved aphrodisiac reputation.

Honey contains the trace mineral boron, which helps regulate hormone levels and nitric oxide (which helps increase blood flow during arousal).

4. Chili peppers

PHOTO: Pexels

Because of their bright red colour, chilli peppers have long been regarded as natural aphrodisiacs and as a symbol of love.

Apart from speeding up metabolism, they are proven to stimulate endorphins, and speed up the heart rate because of the chemical capsaicin found in the peppers.

The chemical stimulates nerve endings and increases blood flow, so it's a no brainer why chilli peppers have made it on to our list.

5. Chocolate

PHOTO: Pexels

Chocolate naturally contains phenyl ethylamine, a stimulant that promotes excitement and attraction, while dark chocolate can cause a spike in dopamine, which induces feelings of desire and pleasure.

Cacao also contains serotonin, which boosts the body's feel-good hormones, thus relaxing the body. Seriously, what's not to like about chocolate?

6. Figs

PHOTO: Pexels

Another fruit criticised for its sexual appearance is the fig, as it symbolises both modesty through the fig leaf, and fertility and sexuality via its ripe seeds.

These little antioxidant and potassium powerhouses are also believed to be sexual stimulants, as they are high in amino acids, thus boosting stamina and increasing libido.

Perhaps this is why figs were said to be Cleopatra's favourite fruit?

7. Bananas

PHOTO: Pexels

Bananas contain potassium and vitamin B to elevate energy levels.

They are also high in bromelain, an enzyme which triggers testosterone production, thus making it a great addition for the male libido.

8. Almonds

PHOTO: Pexels

Long believed to be a symbol of fertility, the aroma of almonds is also believed to arouse passion in women.

Almonds are also a prime source of beneficial omega-3 fatty acids which promote hormone production.

9. Asparagus

PHOTO: Pexels

Asparagus is a good source of vitamin E and potassium, both of which are needed for the production of sex hormones.

10. Pomegranate

PHOTO: Pexels

Known as the love-apple, this brightly coloured fruit is bursting with antioxidant properties, helping decrease inflammation and artery clogging, thus allowing better blood flow to all parts of the body.

Plus pomegranate juice is said to help with erectile dysfunction too.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.