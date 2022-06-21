10 Australian-style cafes for when you miss going down under

Australian food is multifaceted. For starters, Australia's coffee culture is regarded to be among the best in the world while the barbecue has enraptured many with its smoke and flavour. And then there are the healthy, wholesome meals filled with whole foods grown in the great expanse of the island continent. So for periods when you're craving some good ol' Australian food but can't head down under, here are 10 cafes and restaurants in Singapore to head to.

Carrotsticks and Cravings

Carrotsticks & Cravings was founded by Melbourne-born expat Terri-Anne with the aim of offering delicious, healthy and wholesome foods through its Australian-inspired cafe. The brand started at Dempsey Hill but has expanded to Roberston Quay and Stanley Street. Favourites here include the Red Shakshouka, salad bowls and sourdough.

Carrotsticks & Cravings has multiple locations in Singapore

Toby's Estate

ICYDK, Australia is known for its coffee culture and Toby's Estate has made it its mission to introduce us to it since it opened in Singapore in 2011. Coffee is of course the star attraction but you can tuck into cafe noshes such as eggs benedict, french toast and avocado toast as well.

8 Rodyk St, Singapore 238216

The Whole Kitchen

The Whole Kitchen was founded in 2015 by health coach Anne Swain and chef Susan Soulard who both hail from Sydney. Here, their bakes are gluten-free with options such as vegan, paleo and keto. Besides sourdough, toast and sandwiches, there are also bowls such as granola and muesli bowls.

11 East Coast Rd, #01-16, Singapore 428722 and 120 Robinson Rd, #01-01, Singapore 068913

Terra Madre

Located within Dempsey Hill, Terra Madre is an organic and natural foods store and restaurant that prides itself on its fully traceable products. The extensive dine-in options include Grilled Corn Rosti for breakfast, Organic Spatchcock Chicken for lunch and Saffron Risotto for dinner.

71 Loewen Rd, #01-02, Singapore 228847

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

Housed within Swissotel, Wooloomooloo Steakhouse prides itself on serving premium Australian beef in a laid-back Australian-style setting. Consequently, steak is what people head there for but there are also non-bovine options including Colossal Crab Limp, New Zealand King Salmon and Roasted Boston Lobster.

2 Stamford Rd, Level 3 Swissotel The Stamford, Singapore 178882

Café Melba

Cafe Melba is a wordplay on the words Melbourne and Asia, which encapsulates the ethos of the brand. Beyond the aesthetics of the cafes are the hearty food ranging from brunch fare to substantial mains that have allowed the brand to open its third restaurant in Singapore in 2021.

Cafe Melba has multiple locations in Singapore

Dimbulah Coffee

Dimbulah Coffee is another roastery and cafe that celebrates the Australian coffee culture. Here, they use their own Arabica coffee grown on their Dimbulah Mountain Estate. Pizzas, burgers and lamingtons are among the food offerings to accompany your cup of joe.

Dimbulah Coffee has multiple locations in Singapore

Burnt Ends

Another hallmark of Australian food culture is the barbecue, which is honoured here at Burnt Ends. For the uninitiated, Burnt Ends is also featured in multiple global top 50 restaurants lists and holds one Michelin star. Food's not the cheapest here but it is definitely worth the wait and price tag.

7 Dempsey Rd, #01-04, Singapore 249671

Surrey Hills Grocer

Named after the town in Melbourne, Surrey Hills Grocer is another restaurant and grocer. Found in Jurong, the establishment prides itself on offering Australian hospitality with foods such as Crayfish Benny, Cod Fish Brioche Burger and Tasmanian Salmon.

511 Upper Jurong Rd, #01-01 D'Arena Country Club, Singapore 638366

Boomarang Bistro & Bar

If you fancy a meal with a view, then head to Boomarang located in Robertson Quay along the Singapore River. The combination of cafe, bar and bistro serves up a wide variety of food including Pan Fried Meatloaf, Peppered Kangaroo Loin and grilled Fillet Mignon.

60 Robertson Quay, #01-15 The Quayside, Singapore 238252

