Australian farm stays we love: Luxurious hideaways, wildlife galore & outdoor hot tubs

City life can be vibrant and exhilarating – but it can also be hectic and absolutely exhausting. If you’re ready to peel away the city layers, and exchange skyscrapers for a tree or two, here’s your guide to the best Australian farm stays that we love! Delve into country life, unwind and get reacquainted with nature and wildlife once again!

Queensland

Mount Mulligan Lodge

PHOTO: Mount Mulligan Lodge

With a captivating and timeless landscape backdrop, Mount Mulligan Lodge is Queensland’s new all-inclusive luxury outback. The private 28,000-hectare site the boutique accommodation is set against the majestic Mount Mulligan.

Make the most of the rugged territory with activities like guided tours of Tyrconnell Gold Mine, ATV adventures, dinners under the stars, barramundi fishing, and witnessing the day-to-day operations of a working cattle station. Oopt from the safari-style Outback Tents, or lounge in luxury in one of the rooms, suites or pavilions.

Mount Mulligan Lodge is located at Mount Mulligan Rd, Mount Mulligan, Queensland 4871, Australia. For reservations, please email reservations@northernescape.com.au or call +61 0747777377. Mount Mulligan Lodge is a 35min helicopter journey from Cairns.

Hazelwood Estate

PHOTO: Hazelwood Estate

A privately-owned polo and wagyu farm just outside the small township of Beechmont, Hazelwood Estate is a five-star luxury retreat in the Scenic Rim. Approximately 600 metres above sea level, this is the place to beat the summer heat and the perfect excuse for a romantic cuddly night around the fire pit.

Besides its cool weather, the property offers pavilions and cabins with Scandinavian inspired interiors, a market garden, a sunset terrace, and even a spa. The Wagyu Tastings by Executive Chef Simon Furley, as well as the beekeeping tours, are an absolute must for first-timers (available mid-2022).

Hazelwood Estate is located at 422 Binna Burra Road, Beechmont, Queensland 4211, Australia. For reservations, please email enquiries@hazelwoodestate.com.au, or call +61 0756029710.

Bunyip Springs Farmstay

PHOTO: Bunyip Springs Farmstay

A true farm stays experience for flora and fauna lovers, Bunyip Springs Farmstay is an idyllic destination for families. The stay is complete with accommodation overlooking the property and tons of activities, including experiences for your little ones.

Spend your visit feeding the poultry, tending to the alpacas and horses, milking the cows, and petting the calves and farm dogs. Other leisure activities include bushwalks, picnics at Little Wegen Creek, campfires, bird watching, stargazing and checking out the natural springs.

Bunyip Springs Farmstay is located at 503 Maidenwell-Bunya Mountain Road, Maidenwell, Queensland 4615, Australia. For reservations, please email bsprings@bigpond.com, or call +61 0741646175.

Cedar Glen Farmstay

PHOTO: Cedar Glen Farmstay

A quick getaway near Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Cedar Glen Farmstay offers an authentic Australian farm stay experience. A fourth-generation working farm with 1050 acres of land, prepare yourself for spectacular views of the neighbouring Lamington National Park.

Besides getting your hands dirty with farm activities, try taking a dip in the natural swimming holes in the Albert River, or head on a guided journey to explore the five Cedar Glen Caves – photos don’t do justice to the beautiful view.

Cedar Glen Farmstay is located at 3338 Kerry Rd, Beaudesert, Queensland 4285 Australia. For reservations, please email stay@cedarglen.com.au, or call +61 075544 8170 (international) / +61 439535114 (mobile).

Victoria

Welcome-Swallow Hideaway

PHOTO: Welcome-Swallow Hideaway

A romantic spot that’s also good for the environment, Welcome-Swallow Hideaway is situated on an organic farm bordering Cape Otway National Park. The eco-conscious hideaway is designed from what used to be a shipping container, with up-cycled building materials.

Here you’ll find yourself surrounded by trees, native flora, koalas, birds and other wildlife. Unwind in their green-house bathroom with a chic hot tub surrounded by ferns and tropical flowers for a comfy night in. Explorers can hit the stunning shores of The Great Ocean Road, or embark on one of the hiking trails.

Welcome-Swallow Hideaway is located at Glenaire, Victoria, Australia. The exact location is provided after booking with Airbnb.

The Lodge at Dairy Flat Farm

PHOTO: The Lodge at Dairy Flat Farm

Set on almost 40 acres of rolling hills, the Wombat Forest, mineral springs and productive farmlands, Dairy Flat is a regenerative farm following organic practices.

The award-winning location offers the best of country living with aesthetic accommodation, a farm, a bakehouse specialising in slow-fermented sourdough, as well as Pinot Noir and Chardonnay vineyards.

Just a peek outside your windowsill will reveal the lush vegetable gardens boasting crops that supply the Lake House kitchens. An ideal pick for those looking to experience the countryside with the hotel-style comfort.

The Lodge at Dairy Flat Farm is located at 238 Dairy Flat Rd, Musk VIC 3460, Australia (by reservation only). For reservations, please email info@dairyflatfarmdaylesford.com.au, or call +61 0353483329.

South Australia

Skytrek Willow Springs Station

PHOTO: Skytrek Willow Springs Station

A 70,000 acre working sheep station in the picturesque Flinders Ranges, Skytrek Willow Springs Station welcomes guests for an experience of a lifetime.

Situated 21 kilometres northeast of Wilpena Pound and neighbouring Ikara Flinders Ranges National Park, the scenic farm stay attracts with its mountain views, free WiFi, and hiking and cycling trails at the nearby Wilpena Pound.

Don’t miss the 4WD Self-Drive Experience as a local guide takes you around one of Australia’s most diverse and exciting tracks.

Skytrek Willow Springs Station is located at Willow Springs Station, PMB 3, Hawker, South Australia, 5434. For reservations, please email admin@skytrekwillowsprings.com.au or call +61 0886480016.

Chamel Fields

PHOTO: Chamel Fields

Known for breeding miniature horses, expect cuteness overload at the Chamel Fields farm stay.

There are two options to choose from, the 1930-refurbished cottage and the spacious American-style Barn. Assist in the feeding of the animals in the morning, and brushing and leading the miniature horses around.

The Heysen Trail is just across the road for a round trip of just an hour. The best part? McLaren Vale wineries are just under 15 minutes away. Whilst you are here, you can also adopt a miniature horse to call your own.

Chamel Fields is located at 499 Blackfellows Creek Rd, Prospect Hill SA 5201, Australia. For reservations please email chamel.fields@activ8.net.au or call +61 0885567442.

Coorong Island Retreat

PHOTO: Coorong Island Retreat

Kick back and spend your vacation enjoying Lake Albert’s panorama overlooking the Bascombe Island at Coorong Island Retreat.

Apart from the array of livestock and wildlife, the rural property brings to the fore an abundance of water sports activities as well including jet skiing, fishing and canoeing.

To unwind, pop open a bottle of wine, relax in the garden, the sun terrace or have a barbecue next to the stunning sunset. The pet-friendly accommodation is one for big families sleeping up to 12 guests.

Coorong Island Retreat is located at 760 Narrung Road Meningie, SA 5264, Australia. For reservations, please email oorongisland@gmail.com or call +61 0405950053.

Tasmania

Ruby’s Cottage

PHOTO: Ruby’s Cottage

Folks looking for an all-in-one stay, look no further than Ruby’s Cottage. Located in the Tasman Peninsula, bask in the farm stay’s natural beauty is engulfed in the fresh air, paddle-pop skies, and gorgeous natural views.

Homey vibes and castles on the estate aside, head on to the close by beaches, intriguing caves, waterfalls and walking trails. If you prefer hanging out indoors, the owners also have a stash of board games for you and your friends to play.

Ruby’s Cottage is located at 187 Lookout Road Port Arthur TAS 7182, Australia. For reservations, please call +61 0429989429.

Luna Lodge Tasmania

PHOTO: Luna Lodge

Complete with eco-domes and an outdoor bath carved from a single volcanic rock.

Luna Lodge is sure to inspire social media envy. Join the complimentary farm tour at 4pm for a walk around the facility, where you can make your acquaintance with Scottish highland cows, pygmy goats, and chickens.

Grab a bite with local cheese platters, tapas plates and BBQ picks before ending the night curled up in your dome, stargazing through your remote-controlled skylight. There are wine tours, helicopter tours, surf beaches, day hikes, and more to do nearby.

Luna Lodge Tasmania is located at 218 Wiggins Rd, Wattle Hill TAS 7172, Australia. For reservations, please email admin@lunalodge.com.au, or call +61 478075815.

New South Wales

Donnybrook Eco Retreat

PHOTO: Donnybrook Eco Retreat

A romantic off-the-grid property, Donnybrook Eco Retreat makes for the ideal getaway when you need a city detox. Idyllically situated near next to a lovely dam where the local ducks like to frequent, hunker down for a night in the wilderness with lush grasslands and scenic views.

Though the stay is self-catering, expect a morning drop-off of the freshest farm supplies to make your breakfast all the more delicious.

A perfect base to explore the local wineries and art galleries, adventurous souls can kayak down the river, ride bikes, go fishing, meet with the farm animals, or go for drives through picturesque country roads.

Donnybrook Eco Retreat is located at 702 Luskintyre Road, Luskintyre NSW 2321, Australia. For reservations please email donnybrook.retreat@me.com or call +61 0412003941.

Barranca, Kangaroo Valley

PHOTO: Barranca

An eco-luxe farm stay in one of the most beautiful valleys in Australia, Barranca is an exclusive accommodation that is geared towards the lavish traveller.

Surrounded by hills and breathtaking escarpment, it oozes luxury and privacy. Head to the Flat Rock creek to experience natural swimming with water running from two directions.

Dig into delicious artisan-produced food, spot wildlife and even indulge in massages and facials tailored to your needs at the botanical spa.

Barranca, Kangaroo Valley is located at 408 Bunkers Hill Road, Kangaroo Valley, NSW 2577 Australia. For reservations please email bookings@barranca.com.au or call +61 0244651147.

Western Australia

Bluehills Farmstay

PHOTO: Bluehills Farmstay

Bluehills Farmstay has plenty to offer when it comes to experiences and activities – think animal feeding, egg collection, campfires, bushwalking, underground trampolines and swings.

A good option for first-time farm stayers, expect warm homey hospitality, unrestricted views of the Harvey Dam, and the rolling Darling Ranges.

Chalets with queen size beds offer self-sustained kitchens, large gazebos and onsite barbeque opportunities. If you’re an interior fanatic, your chalet also features works from local artisans with solid wood tables and mosaic rugs.

Bluehills Farmstay is located at 410 Weir Road, Harvey WA 6220, Australia. For reservations, please visit their website.

Burnside Organic Farm

PHOTO: Burnside Organic Farm

A quaint, rustic hideaway 10 minutes away from the town, Burnside Organic Farm boasts a vineyard, winery, avocado orchard and vegetable gardens.

Wake up to a mesmerising sunrise overlooking the surrounding farmland in self-contained bungalows with private patios,

At night, cosy up the fireplace, run yourself a relaxing bath or gather the family for an intimate barbecue.

For your romantic leisure walks, check out the 1.7 km self-guided farm walk and the 30 minute Wooditjup National Park loop that adjoins with the farm.

Burnside Organic Farm is located at 287 Burnside Road, Margaret River, Western Australia. For reservations please email info@burnsideorganicfarm.com.au, or call +61 427572139.

This article was first published in City Nomads.