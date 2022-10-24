10 best credit cards in Singapore for dining and online food delivery

Singapore used to be a foodie’s paradise, but ever since the pandemic hit, eating has become more of an unwelcome necessity, and the reason our roads and pavements are swarming with delivery riders every second of the day.

Whether you think of eating as your sole reason to live or just a momentary interruption in the work/Netflix daily grind, you need to do it, so you might as well use a credit card that will reward you for keeping yourself alive with the necessary nourishment.

1. Best dining credit cards in Singapore

Best Dining Credit Card Dining Promotion AMEX Platinum Credit Card Up to 50per cent at AMEX Love Dining restaurants and hotel restaurants Citi Cashback Card 6per cent cashback on dining (min. $800 spend, cap $80 cashback) Citi Rewards Card 10X reward points on online food delivery CIMB World Mastercard 2per cent cashback on dining & online food delivery (min. $1,000 spend, no cap) DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card 4per cent cashback on dining (cap at $2,000 spend, till 31 Dec) POSB Everyday Card 10per cent cash rebate on online food delivery – foodpanda, Deliveroo, WhyQ (min. $800 spend, cap $15 Daily$) OCBC 365 Card 6per cent cashback on dining & online food delivery (min. $8000 spend, cap $80 cashback) Maybank Horizon Card 8X TREATS reward points for local restaurants (min. $300 spend) HSBC Visa Infinite Card Up to 50per cent off at 4 hotels’ restaurants, 1-for-1 restaurant deals

2. American Express Platinum Credit Card

Although American Express credit cards already come with dining privileges, you get extra exclusive perks with AMEX Platinum Credit Card’s Love Dining by Platinum programme.

Under this exclusive dining programme, you get to utilise the AMEX Platinum Concierge to help you make your restaurant reservations. On top of the concierge service, you get pretty good 1-for-1 and discounts at prestigious restaurants in town.

At all dining partners, you get 50per cent off your bill if you are dining in a group of 2, 35per cent off in groups of 3, 25per cent in groups of 4, and 20per cent for bigger groups.

Here are some of the 23 hotel restaurants and 19 restaurants that you will be able to access:

Fairmont Singapore

Regent Singapore

Marriott Tang Plaza

Paradox Merchant Court

Swissotel The Stamford

St. Regis

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove

Peach Garden (OCBC)

Sen of Japan

Si Chuan Dou Hua

Verdandah @ Rael’s

Xin Cuisine

Sky 22

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

La Nonna

Alegria

The Love Dining by AMEX Platinum’s dining programme is very similar to that of HSBC Visa Infinite’s. However, both are elite cards requiring $80,000 and 120,000 per annum income respectively.

3. Citi Cashback Card

Once one of the most generous cards in town, the Citi Cash Back Card’s cashback programme has since been “revised” and made more conservative. But before you slip it into the slot in your wallet reserved for receipts, it’s still a pretty good dining card.

The Citi Cash Back card gives you 6 per cent cashback when you dine at restaurants, cafes. The catch is you don’t qualify for this cashback when you pay through food delivery services like Deliveroo and Foodpanda. Here are the eligible dining MCC codes:

MCC 5811 Caterers

MCC 5812 Eating Places, Restaurants

MCC 5814 Fast Food Restaurants

The minimum spending requirement is $800, which might be hard to hit if you have only one mouth to feed and don’t drive. The total cashback you can earn per month is $80, which covers about $1,000 to $1,333 worth of spending.

Citi Cashback cardholders also get exclusive dining vouchers:

Taste Paradise: $10 return voucher (31 Dec)

Akimitsu: $5 return voucher (31 Dec)

Lawry’s The Prime Rib: 25per cent off ala carte (20 Dec)

4. Citi Rewards Card

If you prefer the online lifestyle, Citi Rewards Card gives you 10X reward points for online food delivery.

To complete your sedentary couch potato lifestyle, online groceries, online shopping, Grab, and Gojek etc. are all part of the bonus reward points programme.

However, when you look into the Citi Rewards Card 10X Reward Points terms and conditions, you actually can’t find any eligible online food delivery MCC code in the list.

Weird.

While there isn’t a minimum spend per month, you can only get up to 10,000 reward points (under the bonus 10X reward points programme) per month.

5. CIMB World Mastercard

Here’s another cashback credit card. The CIMB World Mastercard gives you 2per cent cashback on dining and online food delivery. You’ll have to clock a minimum spend of $1,000 per month on the card. However, there’s no cap to the amount of cashback you’ll get.

Eligible online food delivery platforms include:

Deliveroo

Foodpanda

GrabFood

WhyQ

AirAsia Food

CIMB World Mastercard’s cashback rate of 2per cent is a far cry from Citi Cashback Card’s 6per cent cashback. However, you can earn as much cashback as you’d like with CIMB, and can only earn $80 in cashback with Citi. This naturally makes CIMB the cashback card to go if you’re huge on hosting big groups of dinner parties and spend a lot on restaurant and food with clients and business partners etc.

6. DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card

Honestly, some of the best dining credit cards are elite cards – like this DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card.

The DBS Vantage Card gives you 4per cent cashback on dining spend (until 31 Dec 22). However, you’re capped at $2,000 per month for dining – meaning you can only earn the bonus 4per cent cashback on the first $2,000 you spend on food and drinks.

Here are the dining categories eligible for the 4per cent cashback:

Caterers

Eating Places and Restaurants

Drinking Places (alcoholic beverages) Bars, Taverns, Nightclubs, Cocktail Lounges, and Discotheques

There is no minimum spend per month for the DBS Vantage card.

Sounds like a good clubbing card, right? Like the AMEX Platinum and the HSBC Visa Infinite, this DBS Vantage Visa Infinite is an elite card requiring $120,000 annual income.

7. POSB Everyday Card

The POSB Everyday Card rewards you amply for staying home by offering a whopping 10 per cent cash rebate on online food delivery.

Eligible online food delivery platforms include:

Foodpanda

Deliveroo

WhyQ

In addition, you get 3 per cent cash rebates on other dining spending, such as dining in person at restaurants, cafes. and fast food.

To qualify for the rebates, you need to spend at least $800 in a calendar month. You’re entitled to up to $15 rebates per month for dining and food delivery.

At the 10per cent rebate rate for online food delivery, that’s a max of $150 worth of spending. If you only use the card for dining-in rather than food delivery, you can get get the 3per cent cashback rate on up to $500 of spending.

8. OCBC 365 Credit Card

The OCBC 365 Card gives you 6 per cent cashback on restaurants, cafes, caterers, fast food, and online food delivery (dining).

Eligible dining MCC codes include:

MCC 5812 Restaurants and Eating Places

MCC 5814 Fast Food Restaurants

MCC 5811 Caterers

Unfortunately there are no clear MCC codes for online food delivery. OCBC states vaguely that the food delivery company’s MCC code should correspond to a main dining business activity.

To actually receive your cashback, you’ll need to ensure you spend at least $800 in a calendar month. Cashback is capped at $80 per month, which translates to up to $1,333 worth of dining-in and online delivery.

9. Maybank Horizon Card

The Maybank Horizon Visa Card is a reward points card that gives you 8X TREATS reward points per $1 for local restaurants expenditure.

You’ll need to spend a minimum of $300 per month, and can only earn up to 30,000 TREATS reward points per month.

Unlike the previous dining cards which allow caterers and fast food restaurants, there is only one eligible dining and restaurant MCC merchant code for Maybank Horizon’s bonus dining points programme:

MCC 5812 Participating Dining Merchants

10. HSBC Visa Infinite Card

Like the AMEX Platinum card, the HSBC Visa Infinite is an elite credit card with very attractive dining perks.

The HSBC Visa Infinite gives you up to 50per cent off at 4 hotels’ restaurants, and a bunch of other exclusive 1-for-1 restaurant deals:

At all partner restaurants, you get 25per cent when you dine alone, 50per cent off your bill if you are dining in a group of 2, 33per cent off in groups of 3, 25per cent in groups of 4, and 20per cent for bigger groups.

Here are some of the hotels with restaurants that HSBC Visa Infinite cardholders can access:

Goodwood Park

Fairmont Singapore

Marriott Tang Plaza

Swissotel The Stamford

On top of these exclusive hotel access, there are HSBC-wide dining 1-for-1 deals and discounts that cardholders can utilise via the HSBC Entertainer mobile app.

Since both are great dining credit cards, should you get the AMEX Platinum or the HSBC Visa Infinite? The AMEX Platinum requires an annual income of $80,000, while the HSBC Visa Infinite requires $120,000.

Bonus tips: How to save money on dining?

Here’s how to feed yourself for a little less in 2022:

Check for promo codes when using food delivery apps

Use online platforms to order your food for self pickup

When pre-ordering food for pickup, use an online platform wherever possible so you can use your credit card to pay and in the process earn cashback, rewards or miles for online spending. This is particularly pertinent for merchants like hawkers that may not accept credit card payment.

Check your bank’s website for dining promos — Credit card providers are constantly adding deals such as discounted or 1-for-1 meals at selected establishments. If you can’t think of anything to eat, looking through your card’s dining promotions should give you some ideas.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.