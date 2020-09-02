10 best gluten-free places in Singapore that are killing it

If gluten just doesn't agree with you and every meal out leaves you stressed and upset, check out these places that are not only gluten-free but delicious.
1. KITCHEN BY FOOD REBEL
This cafe's mission is to improve their customer's health "through a recipe of awareness, education and great, wholesome food".
With a menu full of gluten-free options, there's the Rebel Breakfast (cage-free eggs, spiced chickpeas, mushrooms, peppers and avocado) on a gluten-free sour-dough rye toast, or order any of their sandwiches for lunch and swap for gluten-free bread.
Otherwise, the Zoodle Bolognese is a must-try dish, made with gluten-free zucchini noodles (zoodle, geddit?).
If you feel inspired to start cooking healthy, the cafe also provides healthy and raw cooking classes onsite.
At 28 Stanley Street, 069737, tel:6224 7088. Visit here.
2. THE BUTCHER'S WIFE
Formerly known as Open Door Policy (same venue and owners but different name and concept), this restaurant's all gluten-free menu is particularly creative.
Serving dishes inspired by European flavours, you'll get dishes such as Chilled Almond Soup and Pumpkin Gnocchi.
Other delicious food to be consumed here includes the Crispy Pig's Ears (served with piquillo peppers, pickled kohlrabi, sriracha mayo and baby gem), Tune & Quinoa Salad (served with braised turnips, avocado & super greens), Grilled Octopus (served with celeriac, capers, tuna mayo & seeds salsa verde), and Beef & Bone Marrow Burger (served with bacon jam, brie, spicy mayo & grilled cabbage).
At 19 Yong Siak Street, 168650, tel:6221 9307. Visit here.
3. SUMMER PALACE
A Chinese restaurant that offers gluten-free dishes is rare enough but Summer Palace takes it a step further by having a special gluten-free menu.
This Michelin-starred restaurant is known for serving classic Cantonese dishes as well as having an extensive dim sum menu.
Their signature waffles are made from a house recipe of almond, chia seeds, coconut, eggs, rice and are available with toppings such as avocado or scrambled eggs. All-day breakfast items include House-Made-Oat-Fre Granola and Paleo Toasts & Eggs, while lunch sees options such as Philly Steak Sandwich and Kimchi Pork Croque Monsieur, made of course with gluten-free bread. At 71 Seng Poh Road, #01-35, 160071, tel:6222 1369. Visit here. 7. BREAD STREET KITCHEN This restaurant and bar by Gordan Ramsay has a charming industrial warehouse design and a separate gluten-free menu containing a selection of traditional British fare and European dishes. Start with their chicken liver and foie gras parfait was Madeira jelly and gluten-free toast; pick the slow-roasted Dingley Dell pork belly with apple puree and whole grain mustard jus or the Irish Angus rib-eye steak as your main dish; then finish on a sweet note with a Diplomatico Reserva rum cheesecake with mango sorbet. At L1-81, Bay Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, 018972; tel: 6688 5665. Visit here. 8. CORIANDER LEAF This restaurant unique Pan-Asian dishes mix modern and traditional cooking techniques and the menu is based on five flavours- Fresh, Familiar, Spicy, Umami and Sweet. Gluten-free items on the menu include wok-fried prawns with Sichuan peppercorn, lily buds and spring onions; string beans with woodear mushroom, chilli oil, pickled mustard leaf and a dash of dry red chilli; young jackfruit with home-made curry powder, mustard seeds, black pepper, tamarind and cashews; and Samia's signature frontier chicken with coriander seeds, chilli, yoghurt cream, arugula and lemon. These dishes are specially marked as gluten-free as the recipes contain no wheat or soy, and any soy that's used is the gluten-free version. The focus here is on small plates so it's an ideal dining destination for groups to come together and bond through food. At #02-01 Chjimes, 30 Victoria Street, 187996, tel: 6837 0142. Visit here. 9. OH MY GOODNESS! Everything this bakery makes is gluten-free, dairy-free and refined sugar-free (they call it the Oh My Goodness! Trinity). Most of their items are also grain-free and paleo-friendly. Whether you want something for your bread basket or cookie jar, or for a special occasion, or just want to pepper your meals with some healthier items, they've probably got it. Order the Golly, their signature dark chocolate cake, or Golly Gee, the signature with a raspberry twist. For a change, try the Gollybells, their gluten-free bread and Gollybrekkie is the ultimate breakfast cookie. There's a Singapore special too - Gollykek, a gluten-free and dairy-free pandan cake that melts in your mouth. Oh my goodness, indeed! Visit here. 10. THE WHOLE KITCHEN Struggling to find accessible and genuinely healthy and tasty food options? Well, look no further, because The Whole Kitchen will be able to do just that. Check out their scrumptious products, all made from 100 per cent natural and premium food ingredients, free from gluten, additives and low in natural sugars. They also have paleo, keto, low carb and vegan options, so you'll never have trouble finding something that suits your needs. Try their new gluten-free muffins that come in four flavours: chocolate, lemon coconut, banana, and orange chia. How about their chocolate cherries? Not only are these energy pearls nut free, but they are the perfect snack or treat for you or your kids! Did we mention you can shop online? Various locations, visit here. This article was first published in The Finder.
Diners who are gluten intolerant need not feel left out as they can now sample delicious items on this special menu such as Brown Fried Rice with Wolfberry, Pine Nuts, Mushrooms and Diced Kai Lan, Pan-fried Kurobuta Cutlet in Mongolian Sauce, and Double-boiled Pear with Gingko Nuts (Cold or Hot).
And if you're concerned about the soy sauce they use, fret not as dishes on the gluten-free menu are made with gluten-free soy sauce and you can request for gluten-free soy sauce as a condiment for your meal too.
At Level 3, Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, 249715, tel: 6725 3288. Visit here.
4. THE LIVING CAFE
Raw food is at the heart of the menu here and the chefs are constantly busy creating innovative and unique dishes free of dairy, red meat, refined sugars, preservatives, artificial additives or colourings.
The cafe aims to show Singapore that healthy food can be tasty, affordable and accessible to everyone, and organic ingredients are sourced where possible, so as to achieve the best flavour too.
There's plenty of gluten-free options here, such as Raw Mexican Nachos (house-made raw tortilla chips with salsa, cashew sour cream and guacamole), Pad Thai Noodles (zucchini noodles with a fragrant and creamy Pad Thai sauce), and Zucchini Lasagne (layers of zucchini with taco 'meat', macadamia cheese, creamy cashew mayo, pesto and fresh tomatoes).
You could also order a range of salads, brown rice bowls and pizzas, which can be made with gluten-free base.
The cafe also offers cooking and food prep classes for all ages.
At 779 Bukit Timah Road, 269758, tel:6468 4482. Visit here.
5. WILD HONEY
This is the perfect spot for a gluten-free brunch with its wide variety of non-gluten items such as I Love New York (creamy scrambled eggs with smoked sturgeon, smoked salmon & caramelised onions with hand-rolled sesame bagel (request for the gluten-free bagel).
There's also the Norwegian (avocado, grilled asparagus spears, poached eggs wrapped with Norwegian smoked salmon, Hollandaise sauce & salmon pearls on wholewheat brioche), and Turkish (poached egg with baked yoghurt, baby spinach and paprika oil, avjar, flatbread & chopped salad), both hearty dishes that are available in gluten-free options, to start the day right.
#03-01/02 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Rd, 238897, tel: 6235 3900, and #03-01, Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Rd, 228208, tel:6636 1816.
Visit here.
6. TIANN'S
Everything on the menu here is handcrafted from scratch and made without artificial additives. Also, no refined sugar is added and all the food here is free from wheat and gluten.
Their signature waffles are made from a house recipe of almond, chia seeds, coconut, eggs, rice and are available with toppings such as avocado or scrambled eggs.
All-day breakfast items include House-Made-Oat-Fre Granola and Paleo Toasts & Eggs, while lunch sees options such as Philly Steak Sandwich and Kimchi Pork Croque Monsieur, made of course with gluten-free bread.
At 71 Seng Poh Road, #01-35, 160071, tel:6222 1369. Visit here.
7. BREAD STREET KITCHEN
This restaurant and bar by Gordan Ramsay has a charming industrial warehouse design and a separate gluten-free menu containing a selection of traditional British fare and European dishes.
Start with their chicken liver and foie gras parfait was Madeira jelly and gluten-free toast; pick the slow-roasted Dingley Dell pork belly with apple puree and whole grain mustard jus or the Irish Angus rib-eye steak as your main dish; then finish on a sweet note with a Diplomatico Reserva rum cheesecake with mango sorbet.
At L1-81, Bay Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, 018972; tel: 6688 5665.
Visit here.
8. CORIANDER LEAF
This restaurant unique Pan-Asian dishes mix modern and traditional cooking techniques and the menu is based on five flavours- Fresh, Familiar, Spicy, Umami and Sweet. Gluten-free items on the menu include wok-fried prawns with Sichuan peppercorn, lily buds and spring onions; string beans with woodear mushroom, chilli oil, pickled mustard leaf and a dash of dry red chilli; young jackfruit with home-made curry powder, mustard seeds, black pepper, tamarind and cashews; and Samia's signature frontier chicken with coriander seeds, chilli, yoghurt cream, arugula and lemon.
These dishes are specially marked as gluten-free as the recipes contain no wheat or soy, and any soy that's used is the gluten-free version.
The focus here is on small plates so it's an ideal dining destination for groups to come together and bond through food.
At #02-01 Chjimes, 30 Victoria Street, 187996, tel: 6837 0142.
Visit here.
9. OH MY GOODNESS!
Everything this bakery makes is gluten-free, dairy-free and refined sugar-free (they call it the Oh My Goodness! Trinity).
Most of their items are also grain-free and paleo-friendly. Whether you want something for your bread basket or cookie jar, or for a special occasion, or just want to pepper your meals with some healthier items, they've probably got it.
Order the Golly, their signature dark chocolate cake, or Golly Gee, the signature with a raspberry twist.
For a change, try the Gollybells, their gluten-free bread and Gollybrekkie is the ultimate breakfast cookie.
There's a Singapore special too - Gollykek, a gluten-free and dairy-free pandan cake that melts in your mouth. Oh my goodness, indeed!
Visit here.
10. THE WHOLE KITCHEN
Struggling to find accessible and genuinely healthy and tasty food options? Well, look no further, because The Whole Kitchen will be able to do just that.
Check out their scrumptious products, all made from 100 per cent natural and premium food ingredients, free from gluten, additives and low in natural sugars.
They also have paleo, keto, low carb and vegan options, so you'll never have trouble finding something that suits your needs.
Try their new gluten-free muffins that come in four flavours: chocolate, lemon coconut, banana, and orange chia.
How about their chocolate cherries? Not only are these energy pearls nut free, but they are the perfect snack or treat for you or your kids! Did we mention you can shop online?
Various locations, visit here.
This article was first published in The Finder.