10 best gluten-free places in Singapore that are killing it

Diners who are gluten intolerant need not feel left out as they can now sample delicious items on this special menu such as Brown Fried Rice with Wolfberry, Pine Nuts, Mushrooms and Diced Kai Lan, Pan-fried Kurobuta Cutlet in Mongolian Sauce, and Double-boiled Pear with Gingko Nuts (Cold or Hot).

And if you're concerned about the soy sauce they use, fret not as dishes on the gluten-free menu are made with gluten-free soy sauce and you can request for gluten-free soy sauce as a condiment for your meal too.

At Level 3, Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, 249715, tel: 6725 3288. Visit here.

4. THE LIVING CAFE

Raw food is at the heart of the menu here and the chefs are constantly busy creating innovative and unique dishes free of dairy, red meat, refined sugars, preservatives, artificial additives or colourings.

The cafe aims to show Singapore that healthy food can be tasty, affordable and accessible to everyone, and organic ingredients are sourced where possible, so as to achieve the best flavour too.

There's plenty of gluten-free options here, such as Raw Mexican Nachos (house-made raw tortilla chips with salsa, cashew sour cream and guacamole), Pad Thai Noodles (zucchini noodles with a fragrant and creamy Pad Thai sauce), and Zucchini Lasagne (layers of zucchini with taco 'meat', macadamia cheese, creamy cashew mayo, pesto and fresh tomatoes).

You could also order a range of salads, brown rice bowls and pizzas, which can be made with gluten-free base.

The cafe also offers cooking and food prep classes for all ages.

At 779 Bukit Timah Road, 269758, tel:6468 4482. Visit here.

5. WILD HONEY

This is the perfect spot for a gluten-free brunch with its wide variety of non-gluten items such as I Love New York (creamy scrambled eggs with smoked sturgeon, smoked salmon & caramelised onions with hand-rolled sesame bagel (request for the gluten-free bagel).

There's also the Norwegian (avocado, grilled asparagus spears, poached eggs wrapped with Norwegian smoked salmon, Hollandaise sauce & salmon pearls on wholewheat brioche), and Turkish (poached egg with baked yoghurt, baby spinach and paprika oil, avjar, flatbread & chopped salad), both hearty dishes that are available in gluten-free options, to start the day right.

#03-01/02 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Rd, 238897, tel: 6235 3900, and #03-01, Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Rd, 228208, tel:6636 1816.

Visit here.

6. TIANN'S

Everything on the menu here is handcrafted from scratch and made without artificial additives. Also, no refined sugar is added and all the food here is free from wheat and gluten.

Their signature waffles are made from a house recipe of almond, chia seeds, coconut, eggs, rice and are available with toppings such as avocado or scrambled eggs.

All-day breakfast items include House-Made-Oat-Fre Granola and Paleo Toasts & Eggs, while lunch sees options such as Philly Steak Sandwich and Kimchi Pork Croque Monsieur, made of course with gluten-free bread.

At 71 Seng Poh Road, #01-35, 160071, tel:6222 1369. Visit here.

7. BREAD STREET KITCHEN

This restaurant and bar by Gordan Ramsay has a charming industrial warehouse design and a separate gluten-free menu containing a selection of traditional British fare and European dishes.