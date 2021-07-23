10 of the best places to shop for plus-size fashion

While it used to be difficult finding clothes bigger than size XL, that has changed in recent years, with the likes of American supermodel Ashley Graham, comedienne Amy Schumer and Leandra Medine of Man Repeller championing female body-positivity in fashion.

Many fashion retailers in Singapore are now catering to fuller figures and offering bigger sizes — a long way from the time when brands only had sizes zero till eight.

From fast fashion giants to novelty boutiques and homegrown labels, here are some places you can shop for plus-sized fashion in Singapore. Keep calm and love your curves.

1. Lululemon

As a brand that’s long been synonymous with aspirational fitness apparel, lululemon has taken its first step towards becoming truly inclusive to all bodies.

Over the last few months, the brand’s size range previously went from 0-14 for most tops and bottoms, which now extend up to a size 20 with certain bras offering options for E cups!

Shop here or visit their islandwide outlets.

2. Shein

If you’re looking for affordable, stylish and trendy apparel to keep up with the times, look no further than Shein’s Curve + Plus collection.

As part of its lineup, you can expect an extensive range of apparel that include dresses, activewear, tees & tanks, bodysuits, lingerie, that go up to 5XL. What’s more, all of these beautiful pieces also come with a super affordable price tag too! But if there’s one thing to note about fast fashion, it’s good to keep in mind that you should only buy what you need.

Shop here

3. The Curve Cult

Plus-sized fashion can be stylish too, and The Curve Cult’s offerings prove just that. From lace pieces to swing skirts, bodycon dresses and more, bold prints and bright colours reign here.

We love how fun and happy their pieces are! Goes to show all you need is confidence. Sizes UK 14 to UK 28 are available there so head to their store to try.

The Curve Cult is at #05-126a, Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road, Singapore 228213, tel: 9238 9157.

4. The Unlimited Company

Singapore-based online fashion retailer, Unlimited, is your one-stop shop for all your athleisure needs. From sport bras to tights to tops and swimwear by international brands such as My Manifesta and Rainbeau Curves, they have it all. Designs are fun and fashionable too, so you can get a good workout while looking great.

Shop here

5. The Amber Loft

The founder of Amber Loft created this label to cater to people who are plus-size but small-framed, after she, being petite herself, found it hard to find suitable outfits. Her objective? To “encourage one another to love our bodies and nurture our souls”.

Contemporary, stylish and feminine pieces can be found there, such as asymmetric colour block dresses, ruffle floral dresses, raglan sleeved dresses, cropped pants and party frocks. Sizes UK 14 to UK 22 are available.

Shop here.

6. Uniqlo

Here to break that stigma that fast fashion brands only cater to slim and petite women, is Uniqlo. The Japanese retailer, renowned for its high-tech garments, is a great shopping destination for curvy women with an affordable price tag. Some pieces, such as the Rayon Long Sleeve Blouse and EZY Tucked Ankle Pants, go up to size 3XL.

Shop here or visit their flagship store situated in Orchard Central for exclusive perks.

7. Violeta by Mango

Mango has been the go-to place for workwear for women. And with their Violeta by Mango collection, curvy girls too can shop for versatile pieces at reasonable price points.

After all, the line aims to garb young women in sizes 42 to 54 with garments that are comfortable, feminine and modern. Here’s where you can find classic and sophisticated apparel such as buttoned and wrap dresses, flowy blouses, and even jumpsuits.

Shop here or visit their islandwide outlets.

8. Asos Curve

Anybody who loves shopping has heard of Asos, the go-to-brand for fashion-forward clothing. Their plus-size range is extensive, offering everything from sportswear to party dresses to swimwear to basics and even wedding dresses!

With sizes going up to UK 30, there’s definitely something for everyone. Bonus? They have everything from skincare to gadgets to accessories and home decor, all at affordable prices.

Shop here

9. H&M

With everything from denim to party frocks, basics, jammies, bikinis and office attire, the plus-size line from Swedish fast-fashion company H&M is a great place for curvy women to get affordable and chic apparel. Sizes range from L to 4XL, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Shop here or at their islandwide outlets.

10. Makrs & Spencer

Known for their delectable snacks, tea and British biscuits, this UK giant also stocks clothes and lingerie for curvy figures. Here, you’re assured of quality and stylish garments at reasonable price points that are great for everyday wear, work and parties. They come in sizes up till UK 24.

Shop online here or at their islandwide outlets.

This article was first published in Her World Online.