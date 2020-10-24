10 bold, boundary-breaking interior designers in Singapore to spruce up your home

With mandatory work-from-home policies and gatherings at home all the rage now, 2020 has turned us into serious homebodies.

If your home needs a makeover to match your expanded needs, we’ve cobbled together a shortlist of ten interior designers who’re doing bold, brilliant work in Singapore.

Whether it’s Japanese zen or Miami chic you’re after, these design studios will build your dream space out of the box.

Goy Architects

Helmed by Switzerland-trained architect and designer Goy Zhenru, Goy Architects borrows from traditional forms to create modern sanctuaries.

Natural materials and rustic textures often take center stage in her work, set off by a calming curation of natural light.

All these add up to interiors replete with zen, best exemplified by her award-winning project Shizukokoro – a ryokan-inspired apartment where every detail from the hemp rug to the frosted shoji-style windows invites contemplation.

Check out Goy Architects’ projects here.

UPSTAIRS_

If you’ve got a quirky design idea stuck in your head, it’ll find a safe home with UPSTAIRS_. Head architect and interior designer Dennis Cheok is no stranger to out-of-the-box projects, integrating visually dramatic elements into fluid, open layouts.

He has a knack for creating seamless social spaces – his condo apartment project 1027 Sticks , for instance, sees an open-plan bar-slash-lounge with a TV console that doubles as a bench.

Another award-winning work, The Crate Apartment, stars a giant plywood crate that connects all rooms in the flat.

Check out UPSTAIRS_’s projects here.

Design Zage

For Design Zage, home is a space which reflects your unique stories and memories. Led by managing director Zhuo Jinhai, the team adroitly balances budget-friendliness with modern, refreshing concepts.

If you’re looking for a dose of resort chic, this studio is your go-to – their portfolio includes resort-style apartments at Skyline @ Bukit Batok and Hougang Street 51, where warm wood hues and lush greenery work to capture that laidback Bali feel.

Check out Design Zage’s projects here.

EHKA Studio

Both armed with a Masters in Architecture and nearly a decade of experience, power couple Hsu Hsia Pin and Eunice Khoo set up EHKA Studio in 2011.

In their veteran hands, practical factors like client needs and budget are transformed into poetic solutions, with sleek lines, pale wood tones, and light-filled spaces being hallmarks of their interiors.

Convention is no concern – their much-acclaimed recent project, Stiletto House , flows with curves and a ‘floating’ glass floor.

Check out EHKA Studio’s projects here.

Build Built

Known for their collaborative design process, Build Built makes the quest for your dream home almost pain-free.

With co-founders Nicholas Hu and Zack Choy at the helm, the team breaks down the design journey into bite-sized steps for you, from custom guides on concept and cost to a co-creating workshop complete with VR walk-throughs.

No surprise that the results often pop with inspired details, such as arched doorways, Peranakan tiles, and vibrant Miami chic.

Check out Build Built’s projects here.

Atelier Here

For most of us, home is the eye of the storm – a place where we can escape the bustle of urban life.

Helping us shape home into a haven is Atelier Here, a three-year-old boutique studio launched by Oslo-trained architect and designer Kelvin Lim.

Each of his projects exude restful stillness, with clean lines frequently enhanced by luxe details, muted colours, and floods of natural light.

Check out Atelier Here’s projects here.

Neu Konceptz

Whether it’s industrial chic or monochromatic vibes, Neu Konceptz’s diverse portfolio has got it covered.

Founded by brothers Jack and John Chan as well as Gary Wong, this design studio is driven by sustainability as much as by aesthetics.

Standout residential works from the team include Altez – a condo home given an industrial makeover with wire mesh dividers and exposed brick – and a Buangkok Crescent flat decked in black, white, and grey.

Check out Neu Konceptz’s projects here.

Monocot Studio

Odds are good that you’ve seen Mikael Teh’s work around town – the architecture graduate is the design brains behind cafes like Windowsill Pies, Oberstrasse, and Mother Dough.

His residential interiors are no less stunning, rooted in an impeccable sense of proportion, graceful lines, and often, subtle touches of greenery.

Some of his award-winning projects include Everton Park, a midcentury-modern apartment with retro furnishings and terrazzo flooring.

Check out Monocot Studio’s projects here.

Imagine by SK66

The design arm of third-gen carpentry business Seng Kwong, Imagine by SK66 offers a comprehensive range of decorating and furnishing services.

Having their very own carpentry factory means that the team can bring your furniture visions to life at stellar quality and budget-friendly prices.

Their design strengths run the gamut from Hollywood glam to Scandinavian minimalism, so you can be sure all tastes will find a home here.

Check out Imagine’s projects here.

Wolf Woof

With a tagline like ‘Leave mediocrity to your neighbours’, you can be sure Wolf Woof has no space for the cookie-cutter.

Graphic and interior design maverick Carmen Tang has a penchant for aesthetics that stand out from the crowd, and she incorporates bold decals, patterns, and custom accessories with aplomb.

Past projects under her belt include a Toy Boutique-themed house with a Lego TV wall, and a cafe-in-home concept with a hanging counter decked in whimsical figurines.

Check out Wolf Woof’s projects here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.