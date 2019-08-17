10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore

#TeamContemporaryHomes, where you at?

A contemporary and a modern home is not one and the same. The modern concept borrows from a time that has already passed (i.e. styles from the 1950s and 1960s) while contemporary design is all about the present - think sleek and on-trend finishes.

Because contemporary interiors follow what's in vogue, they are highly sought after in Singapore. That being said, we've done the legwork for you and put together a list of interior firms that specialise in creating these fashionable spaces.

1. ICON INTERIOR DESIGN

First on our list of contemporary interior firms is Icon Interior Design. Most of their homes exude a cosy opulence, achieved through a combination of sleek finishes, textures and accessories - think darker wood tones, plush furniture plus streamlined cabinetry and built-ins.

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

Despite the standout elements, the designers usually keep the walls a plain white. These blank canvases play the perfect backdrop while keeping the rooms looking bright and breezy - just check out the abodes at Flame Tree Park, The Peak and Riversound Residence.

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

2. THIRD AVENUE STUDIO

This boutique interior design studio ups the ante by playing around with symmetry to create visually arresting spaces.

PHOTO: Third Avenue Studio

From geometric shapes to fancy mouldings and trimmings, Third Avenue Studio builds sophisticated homes that's well-crafted and fully functional, filled to the brim with wickedly fashionable storage solutions like the ones found in these spaces!

PHOTO: Third Avenue Studio

PHOTO: Third Avenue Studio

3. BOEWE DESIGN

Adding character to your home is no easy feat but Boewe Design makes it entirely possible. Each one of their projects has a distinct quality about them that sets them apart from other contemporary homes.

PHOTO: Boewe Design

PHOTO: Boewe Design

From the warm and inviting Sol Acres residence to the cool and chic apartment at The Crest, the team at Boewe Design displays artistic adaptability and unique perspective, breaking out of the cookie-cutter.

PHOTO: Boewe Design

4. BRIEY INTERIOR

Briey Interior is another must-mention. These professionals have proven that they have a keen eye for building polished contemporary apartments, even if they're working with small spaces.

PHOTO: Briey Interior

How, you ask? Aside from proving that they have a knack for building concealed rooms, they also fashioned plenty of hidden study nooks, and compact lounge areas (all clad in on-trend applications, of course)!

PHOTO: Briey Interior

PHOTO: Briey Interior

5. 19EIGHTYTHREE

Though only founded last year, 19EightyThree has quite a number of notable projects under their belt including a before-and-after makeover of a two-storey family home that looks like a luxury yacht.

PHOTO: 19EightyThree

PHOTO: 19EightyThree

The secret to their success? Striking a balance between the zanier parts of a home with enduring applications, creating spaces that are both timeless and chic. In fact, this approach is so effective that it manages to elevate even a humble Woodlands Drive HDB and turn it into a home that exudes sophistication.

PHOTO: 19EightyThree

6. HAIRELIVING

If you rather be the one setting the trends rather than following them, Haireliving is the one firm you should check out simply because their ideas are both novel and distinct.

PHOTO: Haireliving

Breathing life into contemporary interiors, their ideas are far from typical, with many of their features getting snazzy updates - think outdoor showers with glass roofs, mirror headboards plus standout feature walls fashioned from rough-hewn surfaces like the ones shown in The Woods, The Serenade and One Amber.

PHOTO: Haireliving

PHOTO: Haireliving

7. THE ORANGE CUBE

Four walls and a door are the basic configuration that every home comes in, but as a team of out-of-the-box thinkers (and despite the 'squarish'-sounding name), The Orange Cube has built a huge portfolio that breaks out of the mould.

PHOTO: The Orange Cube

PHOTO: The Orange Cube

Over the years, the team has tried to mix things up by juxtaposing different shapes, styles and even trying their hands at incorporating large prints. As such, their projects are all varied with each home bearing their own distinctive traits like the glossy look in the Parc Emily apartment or organic appearance of the Neptune Court condominium.

PHOTO: The Orange Cube

8. ERSTUDIO

The homes that erstudio build all have the hallmarks of timeless dwellings: classic neutrals, warm wood finishes and subtle detailing. But that's where the similarities end as each of these abodes are specially tailored to suit the needs and preferences of their owners.

PHOTO: erstudio

From a minimalist 3-bedder that's a traveller's refuge from the road to a tiny and cosy apartment home with welcoming accents, these handsome homes certainly convey uniqueness as well as a decidedly contemporary appearance.

PHOTO: erstudio

9. IN-EXPAT

Since its inception as a carpentry specialist, IN-EXPAT has progressed to become an all-round company with departments that handle everything from building work to interior design, and of course, woodworks.

PHOTO: IN-EXPAT

PHOTO: IN-EXPAT

It's no wonder then that they are the minds behind these artistic homes possessing a sleek, clean aesthetic as well as innovative functionality: an energetic Tampines abode that features structural elements as stylish showpieces (Tampines) as well as a studio apartment at Moonstone Lane with a 'sunken' living space.

PHOTO: IN-EXPAT

10. KDOT

Driven by a philosophy of creating 'environments with lasting aesthetic appeal and functionality', KDOT is committed to creating abodes that are both unique as well as useful to the people who dwell in them.

PHOTO: KDOT

Wonder how this approach looks like in practice? To get an idea, just peek into KDOT's projects, such as this deftly-designed Jelebu Road apartment with a dedicated play area or the Punggol BTO apartment that has a cutesy, but practical pastel-hued kitchen (pictured above).

PHOTO: KDOT

PHOTO: KDOT

This article was first published in Qanvast.