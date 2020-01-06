10 easy feng shui tips for career advancement and success

If you're ever feeling stuck in a career rut, or your performance is failing or even worse, you're surrounded by work drama and politics, then you'll be relieved to know that a few simple Fengshui touches could solve some of your problems.

Here are a few pearls of ancient wisdom to clear the energy in any workspace and give your career a boost.

Place your office electronics on your left

A simple Fengshui trick is to attract good luck and positive energy at work, is to place either your handphone or your computer on the left-hand side of where you sit at work.

The reason is that the left side belongs to the Green Dragon, who brings you prosperity and harmony at work.

The right side belongs to the White Tiger, which will attract more challenges at work (unless you are in a commanding position or unless you deal with difficult authorities all the time etc).

Use plants to boost your positive health energy

PHOTO: Pixabay

If your working position (whether at home or in the office) is near or backed into a corner, place a small miniature plant in front of your table to bring positive energy to a stagnant area.

You will be able to work better and this will boost your health and stamina. Avoid cactus or any plants with thorns or too many flowers (this could be more of a hindrance than a help).

Make sure you use real plants as fake plants can attract negative energy or even lower your current mood and self-esteem.

Turn on music to remove 'Sha Qi' or negative energy that creates tension

PHOTO: Pixabay

To ensure harmony and calm your nerves/soothes your temper, play some music around you. Aim for calming melodies or songs without any lyrics.

Try to avoid anything too upbeat or energetic as it may distract you if you're meant to be concentrating on your work. However, different people respond to different music.

If you find rock ballads to be soothing, go ahead and play them. If you are running your own business, having soothing music place in the office is good for business and your employees.

Alternatively, getting your clients to meet somewhere with pleasant music can ensure higher chances of discussion or deals.

Avoid placing your office desk facing any sharp corners/edges

Make sure that your desk or workspace isn't facing any sharp corners or edges. Such as pillars, other buildings or walls and so on. These sharp edges can invite in negative energy.

They will cause migraines, headaches, pressure and unhappiness for yourself and others. Keep your desk facing a different way or try to put up a blockade or something between your desk and the sharp edge or corner if you can't move it.

If it is truly unavoidable and you feel uncomfortable, place a bowl of salt or a salt lamp between you and the sharp corners to minimise pressure and "Sha Qi".

Place crystals to your right

PHOTO: Pixabay

Crystals such as Tourmaline or Clear Quartz should be placed at the right-hand corner of your desk. This helps you to break down the stressful energies at work.

It can also reduce attacks from 'tricky' people or those who may want to con you. They can also attract benefactors to assist you in your work. Remember to cleanse the crystals regularly to keep them at their most effective.

Have a partition between your table and the doorway

If your table is facing a doorway, walk path or corridor, make sure you have a mini partition to block the direct energies that may affect you. Corridors and doorway openings have a form of fast-moving energy.

Their energies may distract you so that you can't fully concentrate on your work. Make sure to have a small blockade or wall that ensures you can't easily see the doorway or corridor in front of you. If it is your own business or office premise, you can put up curtains as well (simple and effective).

Place a water feature in the north corner

If possible, place a water feature in the north corner of your house or office to activate good career possibilities and opportunities. Try to avoid stagnant or sitting pools of water.

Instead, consider fountains that have a flowing water system or even a fish tank that has moving currents. This will bring you luck.

Place a red table lamp facing south

PHOTO: Unsplash

Ensure you place a table lamp or something that is red in colour at the south corner of your desk to attract recognition, fame and achievements. The colour red should be vibrant and uplifting, instead of dull or unclean.

This will also boost your luck in getting a promotion. Just a small item will do, simple, and nice.

Tidy up your desk after finishing work each day

Make sure you tidy up your desk every time you finish working - so that the next day is a fresh new start and brings you a smoother start for the day. Always declutter your desk.

Try to avoid making your desk messy or disorganised in the evening as this can cause stagnant energies to accumulate. This may also create frictions between you and your co-workers. A clean desk leads to a clear mind.

Avoid hanging mirrors in the office

PHOTO: Unsplash

Avoid hanging mirrors in the office or workspace. Especially avoid hanging it behind your back. This also applies to pictures or anything that strongly reflects/or acts like a mirror. This can cause you to attract complaints and increase the chance of people looking to backstab you.

If you need to check your makeup or do up your hair, use a small compact mirror that you can carry around in your purse or bag instead.

This article was first published in Her World Online.