10 entryway items for a stylish welcome home

With the size of units in Singapore shrinking as time goes by, having an entryway into the home is becoming increasingly less common as well.

Many of the new launch units will have done away with an entryway completely, with the entrance opening up directly into the kitchen instead!

It truly is a fight for usable space, and having an entryway is now more commonly seen in units with 3 bedrooms and up.

But for the fortunate few that still have enough space in their home to accommodate an entryway, here are 10 entryway items that you might want to look at to spruce up the space.

After all, as the saying goes, “first impressions count” – this is your opportunity to set off a good impression for guests of your home.

1. Umbrella Stand

PHOTO: Amazon

If you haven’t heard already, June 2020 was the second coldest June in 20 years and the wettest in 10. Despite what many people might think of Singapore as an unbearably hot place, locals here will know that dealing with the heavy rain is a big part of it as well.

You’d want a convenient place to store your umbrella before you go out and after you come home as well, so this umbrella stand by Umbra is a solid choice.

It’s made of metal and a resin base – which repels moisture and will remain rust free. It’s simple all black look makes it easy to pair with most environments and even the most colourful of umbrellas.

2. Bench

PHOTO: Umbra

You could say that this is a 2-in-1 product, as it is really a shoe rack that can double up as a seating bench as well (it’s convenient to sit and put on your socks/shoes.

It’s 1 metre length is good for small spaces, and its clean Scandinavian-inspired design means that it can slot easily into most homes. Don’t underestimate its small size too, it can hold up to 115 kg in weight!

3. Clothes rack

PHOTO: Andersen Furniture

I’ll be upfront here to say that a clothes rack for an entryway seems unorthodox and not something most people would consider. It is a much better fit for countries that have to deal with winter, as you’d need a place to hang your coat before going into the house.

But, for those who have to wear a suit to work every day – this could make sense as well – as you can just grab it and go. It’s not just clothes that you can hang here, your collection of caps/hats or even accessories can be displayed here too.

4. Entryway hook

PHOTO: Umbra

While the previous entry may seem a bit over the top for some, I think this entryway hook may be a better bet for most other people.

Its small size means it can fit in most spaces, and it has various hooks and spaces to hang bags, purses, and your car keys too.

The best part? The front features a small mirror which can come in handy to check your appearance quickly before you leave the house.

5. Side table

PHOTO: Hay

For those who’d rather not drill a hole to fit in a rack or hook, there’s always the option for a side table – if your entryway has the space for it.

This Hay bowler side table is a brilliant piece for the minimalist, with its smooth powder coated steel and solid granite base to provide stability. The hardest part here would be choosing a colour – I really like all the shades of colour it comes in!

6. Mirror

PHOTO: Ferm living

This mirror by ferm living is named the pond mirror – it’s pretty clear once you look at it why it was named as such.

Mirrors are a trick in the playbook of any designer to make a space appear bigger, so hanging one at the entryway of your home isn’t a bad idea at all.

7. Mini Greenhouse

PHOTO: Design House Stockholm

If you want to truly do something different to welcome you or your guest to your home each time, this mini greenhouse by Design House Stockholm could do the trick. It’s made out of a solid ash frame, with tempered safety glass forming the transparent panels.

For sure, having plants will mean you need to take more care, but the added greenery will make a difference in making a home appear more homely too.

8. Astro tray

PHOTO: Normann Copenhagen

For those who love to keep their home neat and tidy but yet want to put in the least amount of work possible, having these Astro Trays by Normann Copenhagen will do the job.

Similar to the functionality of a wall hook, you could use this as a space to store the knick knacks from your pockets each time you come home – loose change, notes, and your car keys.

9. Bench

PHOTO: Woud

If you’ve made it this far into our list, you’d know that this isn’t the only bench I’ve included – more so because this bench by Danish studio nur’s maja bøgh vindbjerg is a hard one to ignore.

It’s made out of solid oak, so it is super strong and hardy, and features an upholstered center seat and cup holder. It might not be as useful as the above, but as far as looks are concerned, this one is my pick.

10. Wall hook

PHOTO: Northern.no

If you are looking for a wall hook that is less complicated than the one occupied by the fourth entry on this list, this North Nest wall hook could be a suitable choice.

The “nest” holder is useful to store stuff like keys, coins, and cards, while the hook is good enough for a coat or tie.

It’s made out of aluminium and steel, and if you are a fan of the black, it could also be a good compliment with the black umbrella stand by Umbra.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.