10 essential pantry items you should have, according to a dietitian

If you haven’t heard about the benefits of oats yet, find out more here. They make a quick and delicious breakfast. All you need is two minutes in the microwave with some milk and water, and they’re ready to be topped with fruits and nuts.

Did you also know that instant oats or rolled oats do not need to be cooked before eating? So, the next time you have some cereal with milk at breakfast, replace some of the cereal you’re using with oats. That way, you get bit more fibre, and a bit less sugars from processed cereals.

Otherwise, oats are a high fibre alternative to rice, and can be used to make porridge. You get a really quick and balanced dinner meal by cooking up some savoury oats. Simply add to some minced meat, cabbage, carrot, and a cracked egg to oats, and season with salt and pepper.

PHOTO: Pexels

If you think that nuts are high in cholesterol, let me clarify that myth. Cholesterol is only found in animal products. As nuts are plant foods, they are actually cholesterol-free.

Peanuts are a rich source of unsaturated fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which reduce cholesterol levels and maintain healthy blood vessels. At the same time, they are rich in fibre and protein, which both work to keep you full after a meal and prevent snacking.

However, do note that there are processed peanut butter, as well as natural ones. Make sure you always choose natural peanut butters, which are made only of peanuts, occasionally with a pinch of salt.

Processed peanut butters on the other hand, have added sugar, vegetable oils, and stabilisers in them, with a higher saturated fat and sugar content, and lower protein content.

Always go natural to get the full benefits of the peanuts in them. I spread peanut butter in sandwiches or stir them in my oats. I even use them in savoury dishes like Sze Chuan Dan Dan noodles, or as a replacement for tahini (sesame paste) in hummus.

7. Rice

PHOTO: Pexels Staples, or carbohydrates, are essential in providing us energy. Rice is a good staple to stock up on because it can keep for a long time. It’s quite versatile too, and can be boiled plain for Chinese or Indian dishes, flavoured with spices for some Mexican-styled rice, or cooked and cooled to add to salads. For better blood glucose control, make sure to choose brown or basmati rice.

8. Fruit

PHOTO: Pexels

These are not so much essential pantry items as they are essential kitchen countertop items. The theory is: if they’re out of sight, they’re out of mind. So, they’re often sitting where I can see them. Fruits are the first thing I go to when I feel hungry or peckish in the afternoon time, or at supper. I’m also a fan of saving time and minimising food waste. That’s why the fruits I buy are often fruits that don’t perish quickly, and don’t require much time to prepare. Mandarins and bananas are my favourites because you can just peel them. Grapes, apples, and stone fruits are good too, because they just need a rinse before eating. Having said that, we should try to have a variety of fruits every day, so do still try to buy other fruits from time to time.

9. Herbs & Spices

PHOTO: Pexels

Where is the enjoyment in eating, without herbs and spices? In some cuisines, they lend a slight dimension to the dish, while in others, they are the essence of the dish. You know your family best, so choose herbs and spices best suited to their taste preferences.

For me, Italian herbs, or mixed herbs, are a great addition to Bolognese sauces and salad dressings, which I make often.

Think about the cuisines or tastes that you enjoy, do a quick online search to find out the type of spices typically used, and stock up on them. As you build up your spice cupboard, you’d come to realise that many cuisines actually overlap in their usage of herbs and spices.

It’s also hard for them to go to waste because they keep well for long.

10. Nuts

PHOTO: Pexels

The Mediterranean diet, which improves brain and heart health, and reduces risk of diabetes, places a huge emphasis on nuts. Popular nuts in the Mediterranean diet include almonds, walnuts, and hazelnuts. However, other nuts like pecans, Brazil nuts, pistachios, and cashews, also have their own range of nutrients that make them beneficial for health. Like fruits, place them on your kitchen counter so you’re reminded to have some every day. If you’re worried about weight gain, don’t be. It has been found in studies that enriching a diet with nuts was not associated with increases in weight or waist circumference. This could be because nuts have satiating effects that cause you to eat less at your next meal, or later on in the day.