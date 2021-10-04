10 essentials to take for a smoother BMT experience

Your enlistment letter will have a list of items that you have to take with you. These include your NRIC, enlistment letter, a small amount of money, an inexpensive watch and swimming goggles, among others.

Theoretically, you don’t need to take anything else because the army will supply you with everything from clothes to shavers. But if you want to make your time in BMT run smoother, here is a list of personal things you’ll want to pack.