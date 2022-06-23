10 farm-to-table restaurants in Singapore to get the freshest foods

As the name suggests, farm-to-table restaurants connect us directly to the people who grow and produce food. This means you'll get to eat the freshest fruits, vegetables, meats and seafood possible.

Moreover, you'll also get to support local farming businesses, which work hard to support Singapore's efforts of building food security while lowering the carbon footprint required to import food from overseas.

Smith Marine

Fancy having a meal on a modern kelong that has been transformed into a floating seafood restaurant off the coast of Pulau Ubin?

Then head to Smith Marine where you can enjoy various seafood farmed in the adjoining fish farm.

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong

Founded in 2018, Scaled offers fresh seafood such as seabass, grouper and mussels grown on the offshore seafood farms of Ah Hua Kelong.

Together with wild-caught seafood, you can find dishes that celebrate the bounty of the sea such as Curry Mussels, Battered Golden Pomfret and Seafood Glace Risotto here.

8 Hamilton Rd, Singapore 209179.

Poison Ivy Bistro

Poison Ivy Bistro is the restaurant arm of the vegetable farm Bollywood Farm located in the far-flung region of Kranji.

After exploring the farm and its retail shop, tuck into hearty homecooked-style foods made using the farm produce. The menu is also updated to reflect seasonality.

100 Neo Tiew Rd, Singapore 719026.

Gardenasia

Also located in the Kranji countryside area, Gardenasia offers curated programs to help people learn more about nature and where food comes from.

This includes the bistro, which taps on local food producers such as The Local Farm, Egg Story, Lian Wah Hang and Jurong Frog Farm.

240 Neo Tiew Cres, Singapore 718898.

Vineyard

Vineyard is a French-Italian restaurant nestled in the midst of the idyllic greenery of HortPark.

Here, the menu features locally-sourced produce such as quail, frog legs and fish as well as herbs and vegetables from Vineyard's own edible garden.

33 Hyderabad Road, #02-02 Hort Park, 119578.

The Summerhouse

Located in the vicinity of Seletar Airport, The Summerhouse is an expansive (and 'gram-worthy) location that includes a restaurant, bar, cafe and an onsite edible garden supported by Edible Garden City.

Raw ingredients are sourced from local and regional producers such as Freedom Eggs and Seafood Culture.

3 Park Ln, Singapore 798387.

Restaurant Labyrinth

Labyrinth is one of the few restaurants serving up mod-Sin (modern Singaporean) cuisine.

Headed by Han Li Guang, the one Michelin-starred establishment champions locavore with a menu consisting of 90 per cent locally sourced ingredients from producers Ah Hua Kelong and Edible Garden City.

8 Raffles Ave, #02 - 23 Esplanade, Singapore 039802.

Kausmo

Headed by co-founder and chef Lisa Tang and supported by the Les Amis Group, Kausmo was opened in 2019 with the aim of repurposing unwanted fruits and vegetables that are either not aesthetically pleasing or over-ripened.

Seafood is also sourced from small regional farming communities and secondary cuts of meats are prized here.

Kausmo serves a six-course carte blanche menu at $105++ per pax.

1 Scotts Rd, #03 - 07 Shaw Centre, Singapore 228208.

Open Farm Community

Part of the Spa Esprit Group, Open Farm Community has been championing local produce since 2015 by partnering with local and regional farms.

Open Farm Community also has a garden plot where they grow some of the produce it uses as well, such as the corn needed to make the OFC Farm Sweet Corn "Ribs".

130E Minden Rd, Singapore 248819.

Noka

Also part of the Spa Esprit Group, Noka is a restaurant headed by Ryan Clift of Tippling club that celebrates Japanese food.

Noka is supported by the 5,000-square-foot urban farm outside the restaurant as well as quality produce sourced straight from Japan.

They have both omakase and ala carte menus available.

109 North Bridge Road, #07-38 Funan, Singapore 179097.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.