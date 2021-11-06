10 gorgeous bags Shin Min-ah carried in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

By now, many of us would have caught the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha fever. The K-drama, which is available on Netflix, may have recently ended its run but there's still a lot of talk surrounding male lead, Kim Seon-Ho.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a rom-com that centres on a dentist (played by Shin Min-ah) who moves from Seoul to a seaside village called Gongjin to set up her own clinic. There, she meets Seon-Ho who's affectionally known as Chief Hong by the villagers. From then on, the duo's lives turn inextricably intertwined.

Heart-melting and tear-jerking plot aside, we got really excited about leading lady Min-ah's wardrobe.

In Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Min-ah often sports 9-to-5 getups that look stylish yet serious. And so, her bags mostly correspond with that. Still, there are times when she opts for trendier pieces that showcase her fashionista and fun-loving side.

Below, we've rounded up 10 of the most gorgeous bags Shin Min-ah carried in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Point bag, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Instagram/@tvn_drama, Bottega Veneta

Min-ah reached for a small Point bag with geometric patterns to complete her feminine and sprightly look.

We love the many ways of carrying the Point bag - as a shoulder bag, crossbody or top-handle, the choice is entirely yours!

Get the Point bag by Bottega Venetta here.

Garance shoulder bag, Alaïa

PHOTO: Instagram/@tvn_drama, Net-a-porter

The small and structured Alaïa mini bag matched perfectly with Min-ah's bridal gown. We love that it added a hint of energetic and playful vibes to her romantic look.

Get the Garance laser-cut leather shoulder bag by Alaïa here.

Milla Lady, Couronne

PHOTO: Instagram/@couronne_official, W Concept

Min-ah balanced her ultra-feminine pink getup with a tan shoulder bag by South Korean bag label Couronne.

Get the Milla Lady Shoulder Bag by Couronne here.

Nano Balloon bag, Loewe

PHOTO: Instagram/@tvn_drama, Loewe

The Balloon bag might be a mini bag but it's still very eye-catching, thanks to its aqua hue. Colour-clash it with an equally striking dress like Min-ah for maximum impact.

Get the Nano Balloon bag by Loewe here.

The Curve, Alexander McQueen

PHOTO: Instagram/@tvn_drama, Alexander McQueen

Min-ah elevated her weekend-ready getup comprising of a simple oversized shirt and denim shorts with this statement and conversation-starting Curve bag by Alexander McQueen.

Get The Curve by Alexander McQueen here.

Della Cavalleria mini bag, Hermès

PHOTO: Instagram/@tvn_drama, Hermès

Besides black and white, brown makes for one of the most classy and timeless colours when it comes to bag designs.

Case in point: The Della Cavalleria min bag by Hermès. It looks stylish now and will retain its appeal for many decades to come.

Herbag Zip 31, Hermès

PHOTO: Instagram/@tvn_drama, Christie's

A fiery red bag will hardly go unnoticed. Consider the above Herbag by Hermès a sure-win in ensuring that your #OOTD stands out from the crowd.

Get Herbag Zip 31 by Hermès here.

Cleo mini bag, Prada

Inject a jolt of youthfulness to your outfit in the form of a bubblegum pink Cleo mini bag by Prada.

Its soft and sweet-looking colour is guaranteed to make you appear extra feminine too.

Get the Cleo bag by Prada here.

Lady Dior, Dior

Arguably one of the most elegant bags ever, the Lady Dior bag makes its owner feel and look like well, a lady.

Team it with a flowy white dress (like Min-ah above) or the classic T-shirt and jeans combo for the weekends.

Tara crossbody, Tom Ford

The golden tone accents amplify the luxe appeal of this leather crossbody, making it a classic yet modern-looking piece that is quietly stylish.

Get the Tara crossbody by Tom Ford here.

ALSO READ: Get Shin Min-ah's makeup look from Netflix's Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

This article was first published in Her World Online.