10 great sale items from Robinsons Online store

Online shoppers, here’s another store to add to your list. Robinsons, which exited Singapore earlier this year, is back (hooray!). But it’s not opening any department stores in Singapore this time. Instead, the 163-year-old retailer has gone digital.

Robinsons has launched its online department store called Robinsons Online today (June 24, 2021). The website features a modern and uncluttered look, and stocks goods from over 200 homegrown and international labels.

Whether you’re looking for new bed sheets or beauty bundles, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

At Robinsons Online, you’ll find countless familiar household names such as Sara Miller London, Neal’s Yard Remedies, Braun, HoneyWorld. Expect exclusive brands to come in the next couple of months.

In the meantime, look out for these deals

Grab app users, you’ll want to tap on the special GRAB20 offer, and enjoy an extra 20per cent off (the discount is capped at $50), with a minimum spend of $100. That means you get to save while you spend, and accumulate points on your Grab app.

There’s also a one-time $10 discount on your first purchase with Robinsons Online (with a minimum spend of $100). All you’ll have to do is to sign up for its e-newsletter, and check your email inbox for the discount code.

If you’re job-hunting, be sure to check out the Careers page on Robinsons Online. We hear that the Robinsons team is expanding, and they’re looking for jobseekers to fill up various positions within the ecommerce sphere. So, spruce up your resume and send it over if you’re keen to be part of the Robinsons Online team!

To celebrate its return, Robinsons Online is having a massive relaunch sale right now, with discounts of up to 60 per cent. Here are our top picks on the stuff worth getting.

1. Ladies' panties lace elastane waistband, $21 (UP: $26), Jockey at Robinsons Online

PHOTO: Robinsons Online

2. BICUDO coffee mug in gold colour, $22 (UP: $25), Gifts at Art Tree at Robinsons Online

PHOTO: Robinsons Online

3. Blackcurrant & Elderflower flavour instant tea and strawberry & vanilla flavour instant tea, $43 (UP: $48), Whittard at Robinsons Online

PHOTO: Robinsons Online

4. Memory foam contour pillow, $48 (UP: $79), Zinus at Robinsons Online

PHOTO: Robinsons Online

5. 8 in 1 multi cooker, $285 (UP: $499), La Gourmet at Robinsons Online

PHOTO: Robinsons Online

6. Face mini hair remover FS1000 with Smartlight, $42 (UP: $99), Braun at Robinsons Online

PHOTO: Robinsons Online

7. BT 5240 beard trimmer precision dial hair cut trimming clipping attachment shaver razor, $97 (UP: $106), Braun at Robinsons Online

PHOTO: Robinsons Online

8. Vitamin C energising mst toner, $39 (UP: $45), Trilogy at Robinsons Online

PHOTO: Robinsons Online

9. Hairchitecture volumising shampoo, $30 (UP: $35), Medavita at Robinsons Online

PHOTO: Robinsons Online

10. ColorStay longwear cushion, $32 (UP: $36), Revlon at Robinsons Online

PHOTO: Robinsons Online

This article was first published in Her World Online.