Up to 60 per cent off, new brands: A sneak preview of Robinsons' new online store

One of the oldest retailers in Singapore is back with a fresh new look.

Robinsons, which closed its last outlet here in January, is set to make its return as an online store. And we've got the scoop on what you can expect when it officially goes live at 3pm tomorrow (June 24).

Up to 60 per cent off selected items in its relaunch sale

To celebrate the occasion, over 1,000 products have been marked down in their relaunch sale, Robinsons said at a media preview event today.

Deals we spotted include a Canningvale Royal Splendour six-piece towel set going for $74 (U.P. $149), a Play by Tuft Mint Frost Hot Bristle Brush priced at $39 (U.P. $49), and a Boulevard ClickTight Car Seat at the discounted price of $575 (U.P. $799).

The Mint Frost Hot Bristle Brush from Play by Tuft, a homegrown hair tools brand.

PHOTO: Play by Tuft

Over 200 brands available

Categories that you'll be able to shop online include home and lifestyle, fashion, beauty, toys, and tech.

Robinsons fans will be happy to know that more than 200 brands will be available progressively over launch week. Over 50 are returning brands, including Braun, Hush Puppies, Byford, and Vitahealth.

The department store has also brought in new brands such as Korean hair and skincare brand Moremo, American mattress and furniture brand Zinus, and luxury candle and diffuser brand Baobab Collection.

PHOTO: Zinus

Get an extra 20 per cent off with GRAB20

Spending at least $100? Enjoy an additional 20 per cent off when you use the code GRAB 20 at checkout. Do note that the discount is capped at $50.

The code is valid from June 25 to July 25.

If you're a GrabPay user, you'll also have the option to 'buy now, pay later', enjoying interest-free instalment payments and racking up those GrabRewards points while you're at it.

