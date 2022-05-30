10 hawker and food stalls founded by millennials in Singapore

Millennials often get a bad reputation with labels such as "impatient", "lazy" or "strawberry generation" often being thrown around.

But the owners of the following 10 hawker and food stalls prove that the demographic is anything but what they are characterised as.

Ahead, show your support to the Singaporean millennials who are willing to put in the hard work and time, usually in the sweltering heat, to make food they are proud of.

Botak Cantonese Porridge

24-year-old second-generation hawker Hwee Yi helms Botak Cantonese Porridge, which is also known as Botak Delicacy, located in Our Tampines Hub.

The stall has two star dishes — Cantonese-style porridge and Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice. Their handmade meatballs are also a particular hit too.

The Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub, #01-65, 529684.

Nudedles.4

Chinatown might be the last place you think of to get a tasty plate of pasta.

But at Chinatown Complex Food Centre, 27-year-old Clarence Chooi sells a variety of flavours ranging from classics like Carbonara and Beef Bolognese to unique options like Lobster Bisque Pasta and Squid Ink Pasta.

335 Smith St, #02-34 Chinatown Complex, Singapore 050335.

Fei Chang Hao

Founded in 2021, Fei Chang Hao is headed by husband and wife dup Andy Loke and Veronica Lim, 29 and 28 respectively.

Since departing Ding Tai Fung, the former decided to start his own stall peddling Hong Kong-style stuffed chee cheong fun made from scratch as well as a selection of dim sum.

5 Upper Boon Keng Rd, #01-22 Food Haven Coffeeshop, Singapore 380005.

First Class Pao Fan

Supported by industry veterans, First Class Pao Fan is headed by 27-year-old second-generation hawker Benjamin Phang.

Pao fan is the go-to dish here, with 13 topping options including abalone, prawn, lala and various types of fish.

23 Sin Ming Road, Block 23 #01-01 Coffeeshop Stall no.5, 570023.

ChubTuTu

ChubTuTu was founded by 41-year-old Dennie Ong in 2016 and they are best known for having a wide array of kueh tutu flavours ranging from the traditional to the unique (mentaiko or hae bee hiam kueh tutu anyone?).

ChubTuTu used to have a physical stall, but now does pop-ups and pasar malams only.

Follow their Instagram to find out the latest whereabouts.

The Original Vadai

33-year-old Stephen Suriyah took over his mother's humble vadai food stand in 2010 and overcome great odds to make The Original Vadai the booming success it is today.

They now boast five locations with long lines queueing for their moreish fried delights.

The Original Vadai has multiple locations in Singapore.

Nice Rice

25-year-old Mandel Ban trained at Michelin-starred restaurants Bacchanalia and Vianney Massot Restaurant before opening up his own hawker stall at the end of 2021.

Here, he combines his expertise in both Japanese and French cuisine to create fusion rice bowls with various protein toppings.

53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 03-12, AMK Hub, 569933.

Fishball Story

Armed with the memories and the taste of the fishballs his grandmother used to make, 31-year-old Douglas Ng started Fishball Story.

The brand was once awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand and still prides itself on creating quality and premium fishballs and fishball noodles.

77 Circuit Rd, #01-450, Singapore 370077.

Coffee Break

Trio Jack and twins Faye and Anna, 37 and 34 respectively, are at the helms of the modern coffee joint located in Amoy Street Food Centre.

While the third-generation hawkers do coffee the traditional way with a coffee sock, Coffee Break offers both classic and unique flavours such as Sea Salt Mint, Macadamia Nut and Roasted Almond.

7 Maxwell Rd, #02-78 Amoy Street Food Centre, Singapore 069111.

Mr. Meepok

Mr. Meepok is the brainchild of Lee Yong Wen and Benjamin Quah, 30 and 31 respectively, a hawker stall that focuses on bak chor mee with a Japanese take.

Here, you'll find an onsen egg accompanying your noodles or the Daily Noodle that can pass off as a bowl of Japanese maze soba.

727 Clementi West Street 2, #01-294, Singapore 120727 and 7 Maxwell Rd, #02-126 Amoy Street Food Centre, Singapore 069111.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.