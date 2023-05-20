10 holy grail travel essentials that TikTok users swear by

Let me guess — you’ve bookmarked countless of viral dance routines, cooking recipes, and random life hacks on TikTok. Only thing is, you’ve yet to give any of them a proper shot. Well, same here.

The great thing is that TikTok has become a treasure trove of handy tip, tricks, and recommendations. The bad thing is the decision paralysis that comes with all that information. So, we figured we’d round up a list of things worth trying, starting with: travel essentials.

Forget packing cubes and travel adaptors from the 2010s. We’re talking about the nifty stuff like gadgets that allow you to connect your AirPods Max to the in-flight entertainment system, or to mount your phone on to an airplane seat. No more muffled audio or achy arms. We’ve also got our eye on how people are using their new GoPros and Garmins.

So, here’s a list of 10 holy grail travel essentials that will enhance your travel experience and where to get them, according to TikTok users.

1. Twelve South Airfly Pro

Some of us use airplane rides as the opportunity to watch as many movies as possible. But let’s admit it, those flimsy foam earphones suck and you can barely hear anything above the roar of the engine. That’s why TikTokers love Twelve South AirFly Pro, a tiny bluetooth transmitter that allows you to connect your personal headset to the in-flight entertainment system.

Simply plug Airfly into the audio jack, put on your AirPods or wireless headphones, sit back, and enjoy the show.

Buy Twelve South Airfly Pro at iShop Changi for S$77.78.

2. GoPro Hero11 Black

The GoPro action camera has long been an essential for active travellers who like to take videos of their escapades. And according to TikTokers, GoPro Hero11 Black is THE GoPro model of the hour.

This new model is the most powerful GoPro to date and comes with a bigger 1/1.9” sensor, better HyperSmooth 5.0 in-camera stabilisation and 5.3K60 + 4K120 resolution video. In other words, it lets you take better videos more easily. If you were thinking of upgrading your GoPro, now’s the time.

Buy GoPro Hero11 Black at Harvey Norman for S$580.

3. Garmin Instinct Crossover

As the name suggests, the Garmin Instinct Crossover is a smart watch with an analog-like display. At first glance, it might remind you of a trusty ol’ G-shock. However, this timepiece is jam-packed with features.

The watch has a new GPS chipset with five satellite systems, very useful for when you’re lost in a foreign land without wifi. The battery life lasts 30 days and has solar charging, which gives you one less device to worry about charging on your holidays.

Get the Garmin Instinct Crossover at Best Denki for S$769.

4. Peak Design Everyday Sling

We know everyone has been raving about the viral Uniqlo sling bag, but what if wanted more? Say, pockets…and compartments?

Say hello to the Peak Design Everyday Sling. Nothing about the name nor its look screams sexy. But this ultra-functional little bag has been co-opted by trendy TikTokers thanks to its minimalist aesthetic.

The bag looks overwhelming ordinary on the outside, but on the inside it’s got an origami-style series of compartments that lets you micro-manage the organisation of your stuff, whether it be tech gadgets or makeup. This is very handy when you’re on the road and need to carry around bits and bobs like your passport, pen, tripod, foreign currency, selfie stick, and what have you.

Buy the Peak Design Tech Pouch at Amazon Singapore for S$149.

5. Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless

A traveller’s worst nightmare is having your smartphone battery go flat just as you need to navigate somewhere urgently via GPS. A power bank can save you from such a predicament, and according to TikTok, the Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless is the product of choice.

Capable of both wireless and wired charging, The PowerCore III has decent charging speeds and is a lightweight, minimalistic piece of hardware that also comes with a handy storage bag. It weighs in at just 245g, so it won’t add to the weight of your carry-on baggage.

Buy the Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless at iShop Changi for S$72.95.

6. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Hate earbuds and want a solid set of over-the-ear headphones that can cancel out the wailing of babies on airplanes? Then look no further than Sony WH-1000XM4, according to TikTokers, who’ve dubbed it a better and cheaper alternative to Apple Airpod Max.

These sleek headphones are said to punch above their weight in terms of noise-cancelling capabilities, sound quality, and battery life, enabling you to enjoy your music or podcast of choice without worrying that the battery will die on you.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones on Lazada.sg for S$399.

7. Apple AirTag

Losing stuff is one of the worst things you can do when you’re on an overseas trip. Hopefully, you’ll never have to experience that sinking feeling when you realise that your luggage isn’t going to appear on the conveyor belt… and you forgot to buy travel insurance.

The solution? (Well, besides travel insurance.) Apple AirTag! It lets you trace the location of any objects you stick it on through the Find My app. According to this TikTok user, he was able to locate his lost luggage at the airport thanks to AirTag, despite airport staff’s insistence that it had been lost. If you’re travelling with valuables like a laptop, you might want to AirTag them too.

Buy Apple AirTag on apple.com for S$45.40.

8. DJI Mavic Air 2

You’re either a dronehead or you’re not. If you are, the DJI Mavic Air 2 has been identified by TikTokers as the one to covet.

With 48 megapixel video quality, the Mavic Air has been responsible for some pretty impressive TikTok videos. It’s also easy to fly and has good obstacle avoidance capabilities, which makes it easy to manoeuvre even for the most incompetent drivers.

Buy DJI Mavir Air 2 at DJI Store for S$779.

9. Huzi Infinity Pillow

When you’re on the road, you sometimes have to sleep in places other than a comfy bed, such as airplanes, buses and trains. Having a good neck pillow really helps—or even better, the Huzi Infinity Pillow.

The Infinity Pillow is a neck pillow with a twist—literally. It’s shaped like a pliable ring that you can wind or reshape around your neck in the most comfortable position possible. It’s also seriously fluffy and so actually feels as substantial as a real pillow.

Buy the Huzi Infinity Pillow from HomeLoft for S$171.

10. Klearlook Universal Airplane Phone Stand Holder

Nobody in their right mind would attempt to travel without a smartphone in 2023. But those things can really get in the way, especially when you’re already folding yourself accordion-style into an itty bitty airplane seat.

The Klearlook Universal Airplane Phone Stand Holder lets you clamp your phone to airplane tray tables so you can continue to stare at your screen handsfree. You can even rotate the screen to face your desired direction. Because God forbid that a TikToker should let their smartphone screen out of sight.

Buy Klearlook Universal Airplane Phone Stand Holder on Amazon for S$25.90.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.