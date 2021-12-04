10 Instagrammable Christmas log cakes & sweets for gifting

Along with the festive season comes a deluge of log cakes, chocolates, pastries, edible advent calendars, and other sweet treats.

Whether you’re thinking of getting some to amp up your home celebration or to gift loved ones, these pretty and totally Instagram-worthy confections will have everyone ooh-ing and ahh-ing.

Festive cakes and chocolate advent calendar, Janice Wong

PHOTO: Janice Wong

You can count on dessert whizz Janice Wong to come up with treats that are as visually pleasing as they are tempting, and some of her stand out creations this year include a Christmas Tree ($12) mousse that hides layers of green tea almond dacquoise, green tea ganache, and pear cinnamon parfait, as well as Santa’s Present ($10), wrapped in miniature spheres of sour cherry mousse.

Her signature hand-painted and handcrafted bonbons have also been given a holiday touch in the form of an advent calendar ($36, $58, $90 for a box of nine,16 and 25), with unusual treats like BBQ bakkwa chicken praline poprocks, as well as newly launched flavours like salted pecan, ruby and fruity berry that are sure to please.

Order here.

Log cake and DIY gingerbread creations, Conrad Centennial Singapore

PHOTO: Conrad Centennial Singapore

Conrad Centennial’s signature Royal Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Cake has been reimagined as a dreamy Santa’s Sleigh ($75) this year.

With chocolate exteriors, the cake itself comprises Sacher sponge, chocolate ganache, cremeux, chocolate agar-agar, and praline mousse atop a hazelnut praline base.

Or if you’re up for building your festive treats, it’s also got a DIY gingerbread house, wreath, and tree (all $41 each).

Order here.

Log cakes, The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore

PHOTO: The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore

From The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore’s Colony Bakery, you’ll be enchanted by the white chocolate glazed Lychee Rose Champagne log, an almond sponge infused with champagne and layered with lychee creme and ganache, as well as rouse mousseline cream and lychee fruit.

The base is a crisp almond financier base with red choux puffs encased with champagne cream.

But if you prefer a richer confection, then go for the Chocolate Chestnut cake, with a chocolate wafer and financier base that’s crowned with a chestnut sponge, chocolate cremeux, chestnut mousseline cream and bits of chestnut. It’s also accompanied by yellow choux puffs filled with chocolate cream.

$98 each. Order here.

Edible Christmas advent calendar, Lady M

PHOTO: Lady M

Count down to Christmas with Lady M’s wreath-inspired box that houses 24 numbered compartments that reveal a mix of twelve signature candies from Lady M’s Bon Bon collection.

Think petite bite-sized renditions of signature cakes like the Creme Brulee Almonds, Matcha Crunch, Brownie Chocolate, and Mango Jelly Cheesecake.

Fitted button-activated LED lights and gold chains for functional packaging, the box can be repurposed as wall décor or a storage box for vanities, small trinkets, and accessories.

Each set ($99) also comes with a custom greeting card and matching bag for a gift-ready set whether purchased in-stores or delivered straight to your doorstep.

It can also be ordered as a bundle with a bottle of champagne or Lady M’s Signature Mille Crepe (nine inches), from $190.

Order here.

DIY gingerbread house, Bread Talk

PHOTO: Bread Talk

Bread Talk has a slew of jolly treats this festive season, including gingerbread cookies, log cakes and donuts. But what’s piqued our interest is a DIY Gingerbread House kit ($35.80) that makes a lovely gift for the young and young at heart.

Get creative and have fun with the kids to build the house using pre-shaped cookies, white, red, and green chocolate drizzle, decorative festive sprinkles, stars, mini marshmallows, a mini candy cane, and more.

Available at all BreadTalk Outlets except BreadTalk Singapore Cruise Centre. Order here.

Cat & the Fiddle

PHOTO: Cat & the Fiddle

Cat & the Fiddle’s Yule Hee Hoo! ($68.90) log cake brings on whimsical woodland vibes, with an irresistible hazelnut chocolate praline base and a luscious pistachio cream cheese mousse that’s covered in aromatic and bittersweet matcha green tea sponge crumble.

Inside, it houses a chocolate cream cheese and fruity raspberry ruby centre, and there’s even an adorable mini reindeer topper, too.

Order here or visit its 12 retail outlets island-wide.

Log cake and Christmas chocolate bauble, Origin + Bloom

PHOTO: Marina Bay Sands

Executive pastry chef Antonio Benites has dreamt up an array of tempting treats that nod to travels through Europe.

The star of the show is the Christmas log cake ($98) filled with hazelnut dacquoise, adorned with a grove of Christmas trees crafted with lemon mousse and yuzu cremeux.

There are other enchanting delights too, like the Christmas book ($58), a traditional French spiced bread with speculoos as well as Christmas bauble-shaped chocolate creations available in three colours ($68 each), filled with Christmas cookies and chocolate truffles.

Order here.

Log cake, Goodwood Park Hotel

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, then get your hands on Goodwood Park Hotel’s White Enchantment Log Cake($88 nett) with two layers of pistachio sponge nestling delectable pear mousse studded with pieces of poached pear and enveloped in a tangy yuzu cream.

The base is a buttery sable Breton, and it’s dressed with white chocolate shards, glittering white chocolate baubles and stars.

Order here.

Xmas eclairs, L'éclair Patisserie

PHOTO: L'éclair Patisserie

Usually, L’éclair Patisserie’s eclairs already look divine. And for Christmas, it’s chalked up a series of Xmas confections that’ll have everyone wanting to sink their teeth into the delectable treats.

Available in a box of six ( $49.50), you’ll get festive flavours like Cranberry Morello Cherry, Spiced Pear Chocolate, Speculoos, and Chestnut.

Order here.

Musical tea gift boxes, TWG Tea

PHOTO:TWG Tea

If you’ve got a tea drinker in your midst, send your holiday well wishes with a gift of tea instead, and TWG has the most enchanting Christmas Wish gift boxes that double as musical boxes too.

Each box houses four ornament-sized mini tea tins with blends inspired by Christmas celebrations around the globe.

Apart from tea, its tea-infused bonbons, as well as the handcrafted Strawberry Pavlova Log Cake, and Chocolate Pear Log Cake make for great gifting options, too.

The Christmas Wish Tea Set and Christmas Tour Tea Set are at $80 each. Available at TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Singapore, on its website and the TWG Tea mobile app.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.