7 beauty advent calendars to get you in the Christmas mood

December is almost here, which means that it is time to get your wallet out and start looking for those perfect gifts for friends and family (and maybe a little something for yourself, why not right?).

Advent calendars are a big part of counting down to the excitement of Christmas, and now that beauty brands have jumped on the bandwagon, it's not just chocolate you can expect to get as a surprise when you open those little doors/drawers.

Beauty advent calendars are great for two reasons, the first being you get a surprise every day of the month leading up to Christmas.

And secondly, they're just simply good deals. These packages are often priced lower than the actual sum of all the products combined, so getting your hands on them is always a must.

Plus they're a great way to try new products without having to pay for a full-sized bottle.

If you are looking for advent calendars to brighten your December, then you've come to the right place. We've collated a list of some of our favourite beauty brands for you to pick and choose from.

Kiehl's advent calendar, $188, from Kiehl's

For those who swear by Kiehl’s skincare products, their newly-released advent calendar compromises their much-loved formulas.

These range from face washes, serums, face masks, and more. Some things you can look forward to include their popular Ultra Facial Cream and Midnight Recovery Concentrate.

Priced at $188, get yours here. Note: skip the ‘what’s inside’ section so you don’t spoil yourself!

Share the love big advent calendar, $139, from The Body Shop

Does your body need some TLC? Body Shop’s ‘Share the love big advent calendar’ includes 25 products to enjoy from head to toe.

From shampoos to body butters, we looked through the products in the calendar and found many of their bestsellers waiting to surprise. These include their Himalayan Charcoal face mask that tingles on your skin and their popular Shea hand cream.

Priced at $139, get yours here. Note: skip the ‘what’s inside’ section so you don’t spoil yourself!

Face + body 24 day advent calendar, $138.99, from Asos

PHOTO: Asos

If you are looking for a calendar that features products from multiple brands, this one by Asos may be something you are interested in. It includes products from brands such as Estee Lauder, Urban Decay, and Charlotte Tilbury.

Whether you are looking for skincare products or makeup products, the Face + Body 24 Day Advent Calendar has all those and more, including nail and hair products.

Some exciting items you can anticipate are the Urban Decay All Nighter Primer and The Ordinary 100 per cent Plant-Derived Squalane, and 15 full-sized products.

It also comes with a tote bag which, let’s be real, we can never get enough of.

Priced at $138.99, get yours here. Note: skip the ‘what’s inside’ section so you don’t spoil yourself!

Holiday vibes advent calendar makeup skincare & bath set, $89, from Sephora

One of the more affordable beauty advent calendars around, Sephora is back with another one this year.

From skincare and makeup to bath products and accessories, this calendar features 24 of Sephora’s own products that will give you holiday vibes and get you in the mood for Christmas.

From bamboo mask sticks to nail lacquers, there are many things to look forward to in this calendar.

Priced at $89, get yours here. Note: skip the ‘what’s inside’ section so you don’t spoil yourself!

Molton brown advent calendar, $361, from Lookfantastic

If fragrances are your thing and you believe that you can never have too many (we totally understand), then Molton brown’s calendar might be perfect for you.

Filled with Molton Brown’s products, the items range from perfumes and hand creams to candles and bath salts. The products come in many scents, including their signature ‘Delicious Rhubarb & Rose’ and ‘Re-charge Black Pepper.’

Packaged in a dark green box with golden patterns that give off a luxurious feel, even the insides of the openings are designs with a gold Christmas tree and building. Opening the box every day will make you feel classy up until Christmas.

Priced at $361, get yours here. Note: skip the ‘what’s inside’ section so you don’t spoil yourself!

24 days of Clinique, $241, from Selfridges&co

PHOTO: Selfridges & Co

Are you a fan of Clinique? If you are, you might want to get your hands on this advent calendar that is worth $344.

Whether you like their skincare items or their cosmetic products, they have a bit of everything in this package.

The products in this box come from many of their best-selling products such as those from their Moisture Surge line and their much-loved Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion+.

Priced at $241, get yours here. Note: skip the ‘what’s inside’ section so you don’t spoil yourself!

Lancome beauty advent calendar 2021, $241, from Selfridges&co

PHOTO: Selfridges & Co

Lancome is known for being a jack-of-all-trades brand in the beauty world, and their advent calendar reflects that. From body lotions and body washes to cosmetics and skincare products, you can pamper your whole body with the selection of items in this box.

This product is not one to be missed. It includes cult-favourites such as the Advanced Genifique Serum and the L’absolu Rouge Ruby Cream in shade 03 Kiss Me Ruby.

Priced at $241, get yours here. Note: skip the ‘what’s inside’ section so you don’t spoil yourself!

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.