10 jewellery investment pieces every single girl should buy for herself

Forget about wearing your heart on your sleeve, strap on a shiny diamond tennis bracelet and call it a new day. Jewellery is an investment that can be passed on for generations, so here are our picks for pieces that every single girl should buy for herself.

1. Jade bangle

Jade bangles are heirloom pieces meant to be treasured and passed on, so choosing one made with high quality stone is important. For a modern take on jade, opt for a piece that’s got that extra something, like this one from Gen.K Jewelry, made with 9-karat white and yellow gold.

2. Pendant necklace

A pendant necklace is always chic, and wearing one with a simple black or white t-shirt dresses up the whole look. Wearing it with a low v-neck top also helps to elongate your entire frame. To make a pendant necklace more meaningful, get one to mark a milestone achievement, like buying your first apartment or getting that big promotion at work.

The Dagger And The Rock Gold-Plated And Recycled Silver Necklace, $535, Alighieri at Net-a-Porter

3. Birthstone pieces

Celebrate your birthday all year round by wearing your birthstone; they’re a beautiful way to represent another year around the sun… or in the case of those born in June, another year around the Moon(stone).

Baja Facet Bracelet (18ct Gold Plated Vermeil with Aquamarine), $525, Monica Vinader

4. Statement necklace

A statement necklace may seem extravagant, but investing in one can elevate any outfit or bring a party outfit to the next level. If you’re only going to buy one, make sure it’s representative of your signature style so it goes with everything in your wardrobe, and so you’ll wear it for years to come.

Mesmera Y Necklace (Oversized Crystals, White, Rhodium-Plated), $1,200, Swarovski

5. Tennis Bracelet

Diamonds really are forever when it comes to these bracelets. Opt for one with fewer diamonds to keep things simple and wearable on a daily basis.

14K Yellow Gold Diamond Tennis Bracelet, $4,347, Mateo at Farfetch

6. Diamond Studs

You can’t go wrong with a simple pair of diamond studs; they’re a must-have for any jewellery collection. Choose to go all out, or opt for a mid-range pair. We love this classic set from jewellery icon Cartier

Cartier D’Amour Earrings (White Gold, Diamonds), $2,860, Cartier

7. Pearls

There’s a reason your grandma still wears hers: they’re timeless. Not ready for the string of pearls around your neck (or for the full price tag that comes with real pearls) quite yet? Opt for a modern update like this pair of eaarings by Mignonne Gavin.

Etta Floral Pearl Drop Earrings, $225, Mignonne Gavin at Neiman Marcus

8. Hoop earrings

“Hoop earrings have gone out of style,” said no one, ever. One of the most versatile pieces of jewellery you will ever own – don’t underestimate the power of a good pair of hoops. Choose one that’s classic, or with embellishments.

Baby Lilly Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings, $443, Jennifer Fisher at Net-a-Porter

9. Custom works

There’s nothing more special than having something designed just for you. Bespoke services in Singapore include the likes of Madly Gems, which has crafted everything from rings to bracelets using only the most exceptional coloured gemstones. Although it’ll cost you, you’re paying for excellent craftsmanship and a design that’s unique to you — and for something you’ll keep forever.

10. Gold chain

A staple that belongs on all necks. Wear it alone, link your favourite charms to the chain, or layer multiple chains to create a casual look.

Rolo Chain Necklace, $279, Pandora

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.