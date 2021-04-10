10 nasi padang stores to visit for amazing flavours

Nasi padang, or Padang-style rice, is named after the city and capital of Western Sumatra in Indonesia. Known for its extensive variety of flavourful curries, stews and braises, nasi padang has since become part of the Singaporean food culture.

Unlike Chinese economic rice, nasi padang dishes are more piquant and aromatic with the copious yet judicious use of herbs, spices and coconut milk .

So if you’re looking for a treat for the senses, keep scrolling for the best nasi padang stores in Singapore.

1. Hjh Maimunah

Ask anyone where to go for nasi padang and you’ll likely hear of Hjh Maimunah. Since its establishment in the 90’s, Hjh Maimunah has built a steady fan base and reputation with the homely, quality dishes.

Favourites include the Sundanese Grilled Chicken, Lemak Siput (mangrove snails), Sambal Goreng, Tahu Lelur, Beef Rendang and more. Don’t forget to get a rich cup of teh tarik to accompany your meal too.

Hjh Maimunah has multiple locations in Singapore.

2. Rumah Makan Minang

Rumah Makan Minang serves up Indonesian Minangbakabau cuisine and has since expanded beyond their store next to Masjid Sultan. Dishes that keep locals and tourists coming include the Tahu Telur, Botok Botok (fish steamed with spices in banana leaves), Rendang, Ayam Belado Hijau and Gulai Nangka (cassava leaves and jackfruit in spicy coconut milk). Like many other restaurants in this list, they also retail a variety of Malay kuehs.

18 & 18A Kandahar Street, 198884 and Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, #B1-47A, 528523

3. Sari Ratu

Sari Ratu celebrates the Sumatran padang tradition where the cuisine originated. The brand has since expanded to 30 restaurants across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Rendang is a popular dish here but do try others such as Terong Belado (eggplant with sambal), Ikan Bawal Bakar (grilled promfret), Sayur Pucuk Ubi (cassava leaves in gravy) and their chicken dishes, which are made with kampong (read: more flavour) chicken.

20 Pahang St, Singapore 198617 and 304 Orchard Rd, #02-107 Lucky Plaza, Singapore 238863

4. Pagi Sore

Opened in 1989, Pagi Sore is the brainchild of Liyana Kwan, who combines Chinese cooking techniques with Indonesian recipes to create enduring dishes that fans can’t get enough of.

Situated perfectly for the CBD crowd, must-try dishes here include the Ayam Gulai (curry chicken), Ayam Bali (boneless chicken thigh with sweet Balinese-style sauce), Ikan Otah Kukus (leatherjacket fish cooked in otah-based gravy), Cumi Goreng (fried squid rings) and more.

If you still have space for desserts, try the Chendol or Alpukat (blended avocado with coconut sugar atop shaved ice).

88 Telok Ayer St, Far East Square, Singapore 048470

5. Warong Nasi Pariaman

Warong Nasi Pariaman is another establishment situated just beside Masjid Sultan and is also said to be the oldest surviving (started in 1948) nasi padang store in Singapore. Their food, however, is a testament to their enduring success.

Ayam Bakar (grilled chicken), Bergedil and Ayam Gulai are firm favourites as well as Ikan Bakar (grilled fish), Sambal Goreng and of course, Rendang. If you can handle your spice, add on the Sambal too.

738 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198706

6. Sinar Pagi

Long queues are a sign of good food and Singaporeans don’t mind waiting in line for them. And if you pay a visit to Sinar Pagi’s Geylang Serai branch, expect to wait in line with many others. Sayur Lodeh (curry vegetables), Sambal Telur Burung Puyo (sambal quail eggs), Terung Balado (eggplants with chilli) and the barbecued chicken dipped in coconut gravy (Ayam Bakar) are star dishes people gravitate to.

1 Geylang Serai, #02-137, Singapore 402001 and 327 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427584

7. Hajjah Mona Nasi Padang

Now helmed by the son Razak Ismail, Hajjah Mona is another nasi padang store within the Geylang Serai Market that sees a long, snaking queue.

It’s not difficult to spot the store too as it has a bright neon sign that beckons. Once there, remember to get the bestsellers such as Rawon (meat chunks in buah keluak gravy), Opor Ayam (chicken in coconut gravy), Asam Pedas (spicy fish stew), Gulai Daun Singkong (cassava leaves stew) and Limpa Rendang (spleen in coconut stew)

1 Geylang Serai, #02-166, Singapore 402001

8. Minang House

Minang House is not to be confused with the previous entrant Rumah Makan Minang. Tucked in a quaint eatery in Orchard Road, the Minang-style establishment has found fans with authentic, soulful flavours.

Among the highlights that you must try are the various iterations of chicken dishes, Beef Rendang, Sayur Nangka, Sambal Goreng and Beef Dendeng (jerky). If you’re feeling thirsty, get the Soda Gembira too, which is an Indonesian drink made with carbonated water, syrup and condensed milk.

304, #02-04 Orchard Rd, Lucky Plaza, 238863

9. Yusof Arni's Cafe

Yusof Arni’s Cafe is another hidden eatery tucked within Orchard Road. Run by a husband and wife duo, the restaurant might not be as well known as the other entrants on this list, but it has steadily built its own fan base with its taste.

Among the star dishes are the Sotong Masak Hitam (squid cooked in its own ink), Beef Rendang, Sayur Lodeh, Ayam Lemak Cili Padi (curry chicken). Finally, end your meal on a sweet note with the moreish Pisang Goreng (deep-fried bananas).

14 Scotts Rd, Far East Plaza, Singapore 228213

10. Warung M. Nasir

If you’re along Orchard Road or in the Somerset region, Warung M. Nasir is another nasi padang establishment to make a visit to. Founded by Singaporean-Malaysian poet and singer-songwriter Mohamad Nasir, the restaurant is situated right beside the famed Killiney Kopitiam.

Must-try dishes here are the Beef Rendang, Sambal Goreng, Sambal Squid, Tahu Telur and various styles of curries. The lime juice is also popular among patrons to wash the meal down.

69 Killiney Rd, Singapore 239526

