Stefanie Sun and Charlie Young makan nasi padang together

It's time to play a round of Guess Who: Celebrity Edition.

Yesterday (Aug 5), local songbird Stefanie Sun posted some photos of her outing to Arab Street with a famous friend of hers — Hong Kong actress Charlie Young. Both of them wore face masks which obscured their faces and netizens couldn't recognise Charlie.

Cue surprised comments from fans when they realised these two famous people were casually sightseeing in Kampong Glam with their friends.

Charlie, who is based in Singapore, is married to Singaporean Khoo Shao Tze, and the couple has three-year-old twin sons.

The four friends also hit up the iconic Sultan Mosque and took a photo with it as a keepsake. Clearly they got the memo because every social media user knows that you need pics or it didn't happen.

Then they went to Hjh Maimunah Restaurant where they tucked into a hearty meal of nasi padang — fried chicken, tahu telur, sotong masak hitam, begedil, siput sedut, and stir-fried vegetables to be exact — which Stefanie said was sedap.

Charlie is known for her roles in films like The Lovers (1994), New Police Story (2004), and Cold War (2012). She seems to be rather close to Stefanie as the duo have appeared in photos together at social gatherings in the past.

As for Stefanie, she most recently published a video where she cut her own hair — simply because she can and is rather decent at it — and she'll next be seen performing with JJ Lin at our National Day Parade.

